    Local schools recognized as Military Flagship Schools

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Each year, the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission selects eight schools from across Georgia state for this award and acknowledges them for their exceptional dedication in creating a nurturing atmosphere for military students and their families.

    The Georgia Department of Education presented Lanier County Elementary, Lanier County High School and Sallas Mahone Elementary School the 2023-2024 Georgia’s Military Flagship School Award on April 18, 2024.

    “This award validates the schools’ commitment to supporting military families while providing quality education to military-connected students,” said Darren Hill, 23rd Force Support Squadron force development flight chief. “It also recognizes the efforts of the school administration, teachers, and staff in creating a supportive environment for military families.”

    For military families, establishing strong connections with local schools ensures that teachers and staff are well-prepared for the unique challenges that may arise when educating military students which enables them to offer optimal support, ensuring a positive learning experience for these students.

    “Our mission at the Georgia Department of Education is to prepare all students for life,” said Richard Woods, Georgia’s State school superintendent. “But for our military students, life comes with a unique set of challenges that other students do not face.”

    Over the past five years since the Military Flagship School Award was put in place, local schools have been each time to receive this recognition – this being the first year that three of those schools are in the local community.

    “As military members, you are entrusting your most valuable assets to the local schools and the community—your children. It’s important to build a relationship with the institutions that’s helping to shape and develop your child,” Hill said. “Having a positive impact on your local schools and the community will ultimately have a positive impact on your child.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 09:54
    Story ID: 469361
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
