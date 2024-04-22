555th surge operations

The 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron conducted surge operations April 8-11, 2024.



A surge is a high operational tempo where flying is increased to 150% showcasing the unit’s readiness and ability to perform swiftly and efficiently. The four day event averaged 46 sorties a day and ended in 184 successful flights accumulating 176.8 hours of flight. This is the largest display of a surge that Aviano has on recorded history.



“We fulfilled every line that we could,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Christophe Mateo, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron director of operations. “From the ops and maintenance standpoint, every line was executed.”



The surge is also a way to strengthen and create relationships across various career fields: schedulers, pilots, maintainers, production and lead superintendent and even the flight commander.



This event also allows the unit time to reconstitute the fleet. This gives time to ensure they can provide combat airpower to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commanders as well as the National Command Authority in order to meet National Security objectives.



“In the end, it's the Airmen on the line turning the wrenches,” said Mateo. “Everyone was giving 100% for those four days.”

