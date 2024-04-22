Palm Bay, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2024) A Palm Bay, Florida native and 2020 graduate of Heritage High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bain is a Gunner’s Mate. According to Bain, Gunner’s Mates are responsible for maintaining weapons and upholding the security of naval vessels. Gunner’s Mates also conduct the ranges that qualify other Sailors for small arms weaponry which is crucial for watchstanding purposes. Bain said that his favorite part of his job is shooting guns during live fire exercises.



“I chose my rate because I can deal with so many things,” Bain said. “I’m not just stuck to one system. There will always be so much to learn. One day I’m working on torpedoes, and the next I’m shooting the shot line to refuel the USS Howard.”



Bain joined the Navy on January 1, 2022. He said he decided to enlist in the Navy in order to better himself and serve his country. He joined the USS Howard on November 23, 2022. He said that his biggest naval accomplishment thus far was becoming the work center supervisor of CG03, the 4th largest work center on the Howard.



“The people are definitely the best part about this command,” Bain said. “Everyone is welcoming and takes care of one another. It’s almost as if the boat is one big family.”



Bain said that the Navy has given him the opportunity to travel around the world. At the age of 21, Bain has been to four different countries in the last year alone, including the Howard’s homeport of Japan.



“I love Tokyo,” Bain said. “Everything you could ever ask for is there. There is such a wide variety of cultures in Japan, which make for amazing food, amazing hospitality, and an amazing place to live. My favorite food would definitely have to be the ramen.”



Bain said that he intends to inspire people by doing the best that he can to help others around him. The Navy has taught him the value of patience and being more flexible with scheduling. He said that his family is proud of his service in the military, and he hopes to have a successful career in the Navy while also furthering his education.



“My family thinks very highly of me being in the military,” Bain said. “I’m the first from my family to join the military, so I feel as if when I joined, they did not know very much of what to expect. As of now, they think the military is a great opportunity for me to grow and gain a higher level of knowledge.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

