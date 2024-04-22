Planet vs. Plastics: Humphreys recognizes Earth Day

Photo By Patrick Bray | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Commander Col. Ryan Workman (right), Directorate of...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Commander Col. Ryan Workman (right), Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Chief Scott Weber (center), and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond (left) cut a cake to commemorate Earth Day at the Camp Humphreys’ Commissary April 22. The ceremony also recognized nine students from Humphreys Central Elementary School who placed in the Earth Day “Planet vs. Plastics” recycled art contest hosted by the garrison’s Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Commander Col. Ryan Workman, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond, and Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Chief Scott Weber cut a cake to commemorate Earth Day at the Camp Humphreys’ Commissary April 22.



The event also recognized nine students from Humphreys Central Elementary School who placed first through third in an Earth Day recycled art contest, hosted by DPW and in keeping with the Earth Day 2024 theme.



“This year’s Earth Day global theme is ‘Planet vs. Plastics,’” said Keith Smith, environmental protection specialist at USAG Humphreys DPW environmental division. “The art contest was open to all elementary school aged children, because they are the future protectors of our Earth, and the earlier they understand that the better stewards they will be.”



Each of the winners received a certificate of achievement signed by the garrison commander and prizes donated by the Commissary and Exchange.



Camp Humphreys' first-place winners:

- Aliyah Hancock won in the kindergarten and first-grade competition.

- Evaline Murray won in the second and third-Grade competition.

- Liam Richardson won in the fourth-grade competition.



U.S. Army Earth Day events highlight proactive measures and partnerships that facilitate the Army’s stewardship of natural resources, said Smith. Army environmental programs ensure the preservation of natural resources, provide realistic training environments and support recreational areas for Soldiers, civilians and families.



USAG Humphreys’ Earth Day events also included an on-post clean up at the River Bend Golf Course and Canal Park and an amnesty turn-in for excess, expired or unwanted chemicals, paints, batteries or other hazardous materials. A future event will include an off-post clean up in the local community.