Emory S. Land Makes Port Call in Saipan

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (April 24, 2023) --The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) arrived in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 24.



While in port, Emory S. Land is slated to participate in community outreach events and provide ship tours to groups in the community. The tender will also simulate weapons handling and fender operations. These simulations better prepare the crew to efficiently and safely provide essential support to submarines and surface ships, regardless of the port facilities available.



“Saipan was our first choice for a port visit after completing a recent maintenance period,” said Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of Emory S. Land. “We always feel very welcomed by the community here, and the crew are excited to be back.”



During Emory S. Land’s previous visit to Saipan in May of 2023, the crew participated in community outreach events to include a beach cleanup, a park cleanup, a historical tour of the island, multiple outdoor recreation trips, and provided ship tours to students and civic leaders. Since that visit, the ship turned over duties as the lead tender for Guam to her sister ship USS Frank Cable in November 2023, and then completed a five-month depot-level maintenance and modernization period.



Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class attack submarines. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



For more information about Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit http://www.csp.navy.mil/emorysland/ or like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EmorySLand, or on Twitter @EmorySLand. For more news from USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit http://www.navy.mil/local/as39/.

