181st IW to add new missions, divest another, to meet future military needs

The Indiana Air National Guard’s 181st Intelligence Wing is adjusting its missions to meet future military needs and enhance military readiness.



The changes are designed to ensure Air National Guard capabilities are maintained at the highest levels of readiness and preparedness to support the warfighter both at home and globally.



Starting in Fiscal Year 2024, Indiana will prepare to stand up a critical care air transport team, known as a CCATT, at the 181st Medical Group in Terre Haute, Indiana.



According to Air Force Col. Charles T. Goad, the commander of the 181st IW, this new capability to transport critical care patients will ensure the 181st IW is postured to meet the needs of the joint force.



Additionally, the 181st IW will gain a contingency response squadron.



According to Goad, contingency response units provide the means to open air bases. Air Force Doctrine 3-36 defines the 181st IW’s future contingency response capabilities, and it positions Hoosier airmen as the first Air Force presence on expeditionary air bases regardless of how the base is gained, be it through an airfield seizure or in response to a natural disaster



An existing unit, the 181st Communications Squadron, will also grow in end strength to enhance manning to support global communications in austere environments.



Indeed, the Air National Guard is optimizing force element capabilities to address the Department of Defense’s Great Power Competition strategy in support of National Defense Strategy priorities and maintain efficient production of ready forces.



As part of this optimization, the 181st IW is also scheduled to divest its air support operations mission, which has been performed by the 113th Air Support Operations Squadron.



According to Goad, even though the 181st IW is losing the 113th ASOS comprised of expertly skilled joint terminal attack controllers in Fiscal Year 2025, the wing looks forward to its future missions.



Goad further praised the 113th ASOS personnel for their achievements over the years.



Per Goad, the 181st IW will be forever grateful to the 113th ASOS, whose members have long and difficult training schools and have made tremendous impacts during Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. Their personnel and accomplishments will be remembered into perpetuity



These changes will ultimately ensure that the 181st IW and Hulman Field are well-positioned to meet the needs of the joint forces statewide, nationally and globally.



