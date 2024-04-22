US, Republic of Singapore Air Force Airmen gather for dialogue

Airmen from the United States and Republic of Singapore Air Forces gathered for the Pacific Air Forces-RSAF Dialogue (PRD) to discuss continued partnership, and identify opportunities for collaboration and integration, April 10-11.

The PRD is designed to foster military-to-military relationships with Singapore and pave the way for future collaboration. The exchange allows Airmen to meet face-to-face to discuss common regional challenges.

“Both Air Forces have a very close relationship, and we look forward to very good conversations,” said RSAF Brig. Gen. Soo Yeow Teo, RSAF Head of Air Operations and co-chair for this dialogue, during his opening remarks.

During the two-day event, the attendees received briefings on various topics such as Integrated Air-and-Missile Defense, Space Force and Information Operations.

“It’s opportunities like this that not only strengthen our relationship today, but they continue to form bonds that are building bridges for us in the future,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian Laidlaw, Director of Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, during his opening remarks. “What I would charge and ask you to do this week is to look for new opportunities and ways we can work together and collaborate in the future.”

For more than 50 years, the United States and Singapore have forged an expansive and enduring relationship based on mutual economic interests, robust security and defense cooperation, and enduring people-to-people ties.

The two countries just finished participating in Cope Tiger together with the Royal Thai Air Force. Cope Tiger is an annual trilateral aerial exercise meant to enhance readiness and further develop interoperability.

While the dialogue only lasted two days, the work that was accomplished will continue to have an impact on the future of PACAF-RSAF relations for years to come.

