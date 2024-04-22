Cavazos charges forward in electrification efforts

Photo By Janecze Wright | A Level 2 EV charger is seen mounted on the side of a Cavalry Family Housing residence...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | A Level 2 EV charger is seen mounted on the side of a Cavalry Family Housing residence March 19, 2024. TRO Energy Solutions will install, test and maintain the charger for housing residents who sign up for the service. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The demand for electric vehicle chargers has surged with the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and now residents at the Great Place can literally plug into the technology at their homes.



TRO Energy Solutions, in partnership with Lendlease and Fort Cavazos Cavalry Family Housing, is providing fast and convenient Level 2 EV charging for residents.



TROES services include installation, testing and maintenance with 24/7 customer service available. Residents can choose from three charging plans customized with monthly driving and budget in mind.



Staff Sgt. Victor Ramos, 181st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company, 2nd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, his wife Sabrina and their five children, have returned to the Great Place for their second tour, and are the first military family to use the Level 2 EV service here.



Ramos explained they switched from a hybrid vehicle to two new EVs to save money and were using a Level 1 EV charger, which takes a while longer to charge and may overheat, presenting a safety hazard.



When they received the email offering the Level 2 EV service, Ramos said they wasted no time signing up.



“That’s perfect,” he said as he thought back to the email notification. “Now I don’t have to ever worry about going to the gas station.”



“Families who have electric vehicles are now able to charge vehicles safely,” Sabrina added.



Ramos said the service says a lot about how Fort Cavazos supports military families.



“No matter where we PCS (permanent change of station) to, they will come and install that into our next home, free of charge,” he said. “It definitely boosts morale because I don’t have to worry about how I am going to charge my car.



“The convenience of being able to charge both of our vehicles and not have to worry about going to get gas,” he continued, “it definitely saves us a lot of money.”



Chris Albus, project manager for Fort Cavazos Cavalry Family Housing, agrees.



“Sustainability is very important to us, also improving the customer experience. As I drive around post, I realize more and more of our residents have EVs, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring TROES into the picture,” he said. “Fort Cavazos is one of the first (installations) that’s jumping on this opportunity, and that says a lot. We understand what the residents need, and we responded in kind by partnering with TROES to bring this service on the post in order to serve our residents.”



Albus shared that five families, including the Ramoses, have Level 2 chargers installed, four residents are scheduled for installation and six have submitted applications.



“We’re seeing this pick up, so hopefully getting the word out will help encourage residents to sign up for this program,” Albus said.



To sign up for Level 2 EV service, look for the email from housing and scan the QR code to register. Select a ChargeTime plan and an electrification specialist will call to coordinate installation and scheduling. Once the charger is installed, residents can conveniently manage usage, billing, scheduling and more through the ChargeTime app or by contacting TROES via email at CHARGE@TROENERGY.IO or by phone at 757-800-1417.



Residents should be aware that as of February, Army policy requires enrollment with a third-party provider for Level 2 EV service.



Residents should contact their leasing professionals or their community management staff for more information.