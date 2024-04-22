Defense supply chain conference fosters partnerships, integrated deterrence strategy

Courtesy Photo | Cathy Contreras, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation acquisition executive, discusses...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cathy Contreras, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation acquisition executive, discusses Class IX Process Alignment at the Knowledge Bar during the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, on April 23. The Knowledge Bar was new to the conference this year, and offered informal sessions for attendees to interact directly with key leaders on technical topics of interest.(Photo by Amy Perry) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, in collaboration with DLA Aviation and the National Defense Industrial Association, wrapped up day one of the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition today at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus, Ohio.



Government and industry leaders gathered to discuss current and future challenges with a focus on the sustainment aspects of the National Military Strategy. Featured presenters included flag officers from the Defense Department and industry leaders with expertise in logistics and acquisition, who provided critical perspectives across the DOD supply chain, reflecting the theme of the event, “Adapting Today’s Sustainment Partnerships to Support Tomorrow’s Integrated Deterrence.”



DLA Land and Maritime Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins welcomed attendees, emphasizing the opportunity for productive and meaningful conversation and the importance of determined and collective action.



“Fundamentally, we must all be more resilient,” Atkins said. “You are going to hear that word a lot the next two days – resiliency – and I challenge all of us to reflect and collaborate on how resiliency in the supply chain supports our nation’s integrated deterrence strategy, both now and over the next 10 years.”



“The only way to ensure national security is for us to work together,” she added. “Your ideas, your innovations, and most importantly, your commitment, all matter and are central to maintaining the deterrence of our adversaries.”



Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivered a message of gratitude on behalf of the state, for military members, veterans, government employees and partners.



“I am here as the governor to welcome you, but I’m also here as a citizen to say thank you for all you do to keep us safe,” he said. “Here in Ohio, we certainly value our critical installations like Defense Supply Center Columbus, and we are proud that DLA Land and Maritime personnel in Columbus contribute to a strong defense industrial base nationwide.”



Throughout the day, collaborative breakout sessions fostered robust discussions and problem-solving among attendees, ranging in topics from Forecasting and Supplier Collaboration to Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages.



More than 80 exhibitors staffed booths displaying their products, and new this year, a Knowledge Bar offered informal sessions for attendees to interact directly with key leaders on technical topics of interest.



“Overall, day one was a success,” said Jeremy Swonger, an industry engagement manager for DLA Land and Maritime. “We’re looking forward to another successful day tomorrow.”



The DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition will continue April 24 with keynote speeches from DLA Aviation Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Sean Tyler, DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, Marine Corps Logistics Commander Maj. Gen. Keith Reventlow and NDIA President and CEO Hon. David Norquist.



This is the second year for the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition. The event combines the DLA Land and Maritime Supplier Conference and the DLA Aviation Industry Day into one annual event. Its location alternates between Columbus, Ohio, and Richmond, Virginia.