    Game Faces of Readiness Challenge X

    Readiness Challenge X Game Faces

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Story by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Get up close and personal with some of the Engineers leading the way at this year's #ReadinessChallengeX. It is clear that our 12 Teams did not come to play as they face off in exercises aimed at strengthening their posture for the future fight.

    Civil Engineers
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Readiness Challenge
    AFCEReadinessChallenge
    Readiness Challenge X

