TRADOC leader promoted to brigadier general

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Col. Jennifer Walkawicz, former garrison commander of 733rd Mission Support Group at Joint Base Langley-Eustis and current deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 (Operations Plans, and Training), U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony in front of family, friends, and colleagues April 12.



Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of TRADOC, presided over the ceremony. He and Walkawicz previously worked together at the Deputy Chief of Staff G1, Headquarters Department of the Army.



"I could not have been happier to walk into the building and see then Col. Walkawicz as my executive officer [at HQDA G1]," Brito said. "She had the ability to be a selfless leader, pull in the relationships that were necessary in the building, and just simply make things happen. I was so thankful for that first day and the two years that followed."



As part of the ceremony, Walkawicz’s father pinned the brigadier general rank on her garrison cap while her sisters and nephews pinned it on her epaulets. Additionally, per custom, Walkawicz was presented the general officer’s belt and flag.



At the start of her speech, Walkawicz recounted the rush of emotions upon learning of her promotion to brigadier general - disbelief, shock, humility, honor, overwhelm, anxiety, and apprehension. "As I thought about what to say over the past weeks, one word stood out: gratitude. I'm most thankful for all of you, the tribe who have supported me and helped me get to where I am today."



Expressing her deep appreciation, Walkawicz thanked her husband, family, friends, and colleagues for their unwavering support throughout her military journey.



"Another message of gratitude is this has nothing to do with me. People have said, 'Congratulations, it's your day, enjoy it.' But for me, this is for all of you. This is an opportunity for me to say thank you. None of this would have happened without you all," Walkawicz said. "I may wear these stars, but sir, I will take those words to heart. I will continue to be humble. I will continue to be a selfless servant."



In her role as the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Walkawicz and her team integrate, synchronize, and direct operations continuously across TRADOC to support the command’s priorities and objectives. This encompasses training, leader development, and education requirements through strategies, policies, plans, and operations.



Walkawicz, a native of The Plains, Va., has served in diverse leadership and organizational positions, including Director, Talent Alignment and Development Directorate, Human Resources Command; Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of the Army; Commander, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade; and Deputy J-5, Joint Planning Support Element, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command.



In addition to her military education, Walkawicz holds a master’s degree of Strategics Studies from National Defense University; a Master of Arts in Human Resource Management from Webster University; and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.



Walkawicz’ awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (two oak leaf clusters), Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (seven oak leaf clusters), Joint Services Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (two oak leaf clusters); Army Achievement Medal (three oak leaf clusters), and Army Staff Badge.