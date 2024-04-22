Fort Cavazos continues housing renovations

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Lendlease officials and Fort Cavazos Cavalry Family Housing representatives toured a refurbished home in the Comanche II housing area here on Thursday to gauge the progress of ongoing renovations.



The four-bedroom, two and a half bath, two-story unit, which featured fresh paint, updated flooring and modern fixtures, represents the quality of life standard the Great Place strives to provide for Soldiers and military families.



Chris Albus, project manager for Cavalry Family Housing, explained that the revitalization project is part of Lendlease’s $420 million five-year investment to modernize Fort Cavazos housing, an initiative that was announced in 2021 for demolition of outdated homes and subsequent construction of new junior enlisted homes, roof replacements on thousands of homes and renovations on thousands more.



Approximately $90 million of the funds were ear-marked to renovate more than 1,340 units in the Comanche II, Comanche III and Montague housing areas.



“Cavalry Family Housing has already completed replacement of 3,000 roofs, road and curb work, and a large amount of tree work in several different communities,” Albus said. “We are also making significant progress in painting over 800 homes and building our new junior enlisted homes, having completed more than 80 since June of 2023. All this investment is having a positive impact in improving the customer experience for our Army families.”



Clay Lee, Lendlease senior development manager, said the new units will feature up to 20 different floor plans and modern amenities, including new front doors and new back sliding glass doors, vinyl plank flooring, new baseboards, upgraded kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, new ceiling fans and light fixtures, updated bathrooms, new toilets and plumbing and most of the units will receive new HVAC units.



“I think the (renovations) are very important,” Lee stated. “The residents will tell you it’s like night and day from what the unit looked like previously,” he said of the improvements, adding that the renovations provide more than just a revamped place to live.



“The (renovations), they’ve had a great effect on morale,” Lee continued. “A wife dealing with kids and her husband’s gone … When he comes back, he comes into a newer unit than when he left. That’s got to be a plus for their morale, not only for the Soldier, but for his family.”



Leslie Cromer, Resident Advisory Board president for Cavalry Family Housing, and a Comanche II resident, expressed that she was amazed at the difference between her previous unit and her current renovated home.



“It was a big difference, night and day,” she said. “We just love all the upgrades, the stainless-steel appliances, they’re gorgeous! The old house felt like a rental, it didn’t feel like a home. This feels like a home.”



Lee explained that more than 820 units have already been renovated, with 520 units currently scheduled to undergo construction.



He said renovating outdated housing at Fort Cavazos will continue to be a priority and the company has a plan to complete the work expeditiously.



Lendlease is scheduled to renovate 20 – 25 units a month, and in April, that number will increase to 35 – 40 a month, making the duration of the project close to two years to complete the more than 1,340 units.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 17:06 Story ID: 469295 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Cavazos continues housing renovations, by Janecze Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.