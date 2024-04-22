689th Rapid Port Opening Element holds casing, inactivation ceremony

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 689th Rapid Port Opening Element held a casing ceremony here at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum April 23.



“Today we case a chapter of excellence these Soldiers wrote for this unit’s legacy," said Lt. Col. Paul Reyes, commander, 832nd Transportation Bn., presiding officer for the ceremony.



“For the past two years I was fortunate to witness their abilities. These soldiers maintained a prestigious reputation set forth by all those assigned to the unit previously.”



They conducted training, multiple ranges including advanced marksmanship training, joint field training exercises and multiple TRANSCOM level certification exercises.



The 689th was the first to complete an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise with 100% of personnel and cargo and continued to pass further EDRES with faster times.



During the inactivation process, the 689th RPOE was also responsible for training Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary, which will assume the aerial and seaport o embarkation opening mission for Joint Task Force Port Opening.



After a year-and-a-half long effort that will end in October 2024, the unit will have turned in and transferred their equipment to other units in support of Army restructuring.



Soldiers from the unit will either transfer to another installation or join another unit at JBLE.

