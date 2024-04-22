11th ADA hosts visit from U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

FORT BLISS, Texas – On April 10, Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Foley, Command Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, visited the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Bliss, Texas. This visit marked a significant step in fostering discussions about the future of Air Defense Artillery and the modernization efforts within the brigade.



During his visit, CSM Foley conducted a leader professional development (LPD) training session, engaging with battery and company-level leadership. The LPD session provided a platform for leaders to delve into critical topics regarding the future trajectory of ADA operations. Notably, discussions revolved around the evolving landscape of air and missile defense and strategies to enhance readiness and effectiveness.



The visit culminated in an update brief delivered by the soldiers and leaders from the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA BDE, focusing on the ongoing modernization efforts of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS).



"It’s amazing to witness the competence and knowledge of the 11th ADA. Every soldier and leaders are shaping the future of the ADA branch and really setting the conditions for the IBCS system and the way we fight in a multi-domain environment," said CSM Foley.



As the cornerstone of the Army’s air and missile defense modernization strategy, the IBCS plays a pivotal role in maintaining overmatch against emerging threats while mitigating mission risks. It can rapidly network any sensor, including fielded and developmental radars, to any shooter and deliver decision-quality fire control data across joint networks.

The discussions and briefings during CSM Foley's visit underscored the commitment of the 11th ADA to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in air and missile defense.



By doing so, the 11th ADA BDE maintains its mission to rapidly deploy forces worldwide to provide joint and combined Air and Missile Defense protection of critical assets that align with combatant commanders' priorities and executes Air and Missile Defense modernization missions in the Army.

