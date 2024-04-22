Earth Day: NCTF-RH Participates in Bike Path Cleanup

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall | Volunteers from Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) team up with residents and...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall | Volunteers from Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) team up with residents and other community members to clean trash and debris along the Kamakahi Stream and a portion of the bike trail in Waipahu, Hawaii, April 20th. The volunteer event, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, brought together residents and various organizations from across the community in recognition of Earth Day 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall) see less | View Image Page

Waipahu, Hawaii – Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) recognized Earth Day by partnering with the City and County of Honolulu to clean a section of the Pearl Harbor Historic Bike Trail, April 20.



NCTF-RH members and community volunteers gathered on Waipahu Depot Street to clean the Kamakahi Stream and a portion of the trail, which is also used as a bike path. A total of 63 volunteers from 16 organizations removed litter and debris over an area spanning five miles in order to beautify public spaces and promote environmental stewardship.



“This particular event is not only great for the community but supports this year’s Earth Day theme: Planet vs. Plastic,” said Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, NCTF-RH, “our team was out here working side by side with community members to pick up all sorts of trash and debris, much of which is plastic.”



This effort was aimed at preserving the island's natural beauty and fostering stronger ties between the U.S. Navy and local residents.



“By partnering with the City and County on this initiative, we’re not only working to bring members of the community together, but we’re also underscoring the importance of military-community partnerships we work every day to foster and maintain,” said Williams. “We have a duty to work together to improve quality of life for all residents here in Hawaii, and it’s activities like these that build strong ties with the community.”



At the heart of this endeavor was NCTF-RH's leadership and participation, reflecting the Navy's commitment to protecting the environment. The NCTF-RH team organizers solicited names and organized military and civilian volunteers from each service branch, including the Coast Guard and Hawaii National Guard.



The contributions of local residents and other organizations, such as the Rotary Club, Lions Club, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit (HART), Honolulu Bicycling League, and Aiea and Pearl City Neighborhood Board Members also played a huge role in making the event a success.



For many participants, the cleanup represented a labor of love and a chance to give back to their community. Volunteers worked together, armed with gloves and trash bags, as they combed through parks, streets, and shoreline areas, leaving behind a cleaner and more vibrant landscape.



“Today's cleanup was a testament to the power of unity and collective action in creating positive change.” said David Hodge, community relations officer with NCTF-RH. “By joining forces, military and community volunteers have demonstrated that they can accomplish remarkable feats together and leave a lasting legacy of cooperation and care for our land and water.”



For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our App by searching for “NCTF–Red Hill” in the Apple iOS App store or Google Play store. For more information about Red Hill, visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/. For more detailed information on the Navy's Red Hill environmental efforts, please visit www.jbphh-safewaters.org.



For more information about NCTF-RH, visit navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. For imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCTF-RH