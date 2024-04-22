NHCP employee receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

A long-time civilian employee of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award during the Marine Corps Installations West / Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton 25th Annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony held at the Pacific Views Event Center on April 18, 2024.



Mr. Jason Obregon, a native of Pico Rivera, California, and a U.S. Army veteran, accrued more than 4,000 volunteer hours as the operations officer for C.A.R.E.S. (Caring, Assistance, & Resources in Emergency/Everyday Situations) and as a coach, mentor, and team dad for Los Angeles Sports Programs.



“For more than 14 years, Jason has served as the Operations Officer for C.A.R.E.S., which was established as the command's donation program in 2003,” said Ms. Vicki Miller, founder & executive director of C.A.R.E.S. “Jason volunteers to pick up and deliver donations and fundraising items on his way to and from home and work, sets up distribution sites for our gifts and donations we receive for patients and staff, and arranges for storage of supplies. He has accumulated well over 4,000 hours volunteering to help others, qualifying him for the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service,” Miller added.



Obregon has worked in the hospital’s operations management department for just shy of 14 years and was recently recognized during the hospital’s 10th anniversary celebration of the opening of the new facility in January 2024 as being the first hospital employee to officially enter the hospital once it was completed.



“I’m humbled by the attention, and I very much appreciate this recognition, but I never expected to be recognized for what I do,” said Obregon. “I enjoy helping people and that in itself provides all the satisfaction I need.”

