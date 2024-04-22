Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Widows, Widowers Support Group: Healing Hearts, Fostering Resilience

    U.S Air Force Maj. John McCormick, 23rd Wing Force Support Squadron commander

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Story by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Williams 

    23rd Wing

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga -- Designed as a sanctuary for those who have lost loved ones, the Widows and Widowers Connection & Support Group not only honors the sacrifices of fallen heroes but also fosters healing and resilience within the community in and outside the military.

    Prioritizing the well-being of families coping with loss is integral to fostering a thriving community, which is why the Military and Family Readiness Center hosted the Widows and Widowers Connection & Support Group at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 17, 2024.

    “We want to make sure there is a place for grieving families to go for an emotional outlet,” said Denise McCants, Widows and Widowers Connection & Support group Project Manager. “Everyone processes grief differently and we have resources we can push out to really help the folks in need.”

    The creation of this program stems from the understanding that grieving isn't a straightforward process; it's complex and varies for everyone. Guest speaker, Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Committee, shared her experience with grief and loss during the event.

    “I share the grief of losing a loved one – I lost my husband, and I don’t think that heartache ever goes away,” Greene said. “I would like all the participants to know that you can make it! But you must keep pushing.”

    Standing in solidarity with grieving families embodies the core values present at Moody AFB. Through the Widows and Widowers Connection & Support Group, a beacon of enduring support illuminates the path for those who have lost their heroes, ensuring their memory never fades.

    The Widows and Widowers Connection Support Group is set to kick off its inaugural event on June 4, 2024, at Moody AFB with hopes of hosting monthly meetings planned thereafter.

    For more information contact the MFRC at 229-257-3333.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
