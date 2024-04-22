Widows, Widowers Support Group: Healing Hearts, Fostering Resilience

Photo By 2nd Lt. Benjamin Williams | U.S Air Force Maj. John McCormick, 23rd Wing Force Support Squadron commander,...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Benjamin Williams | U.S Air Force Maj. John McCormick, 23rd Wing Force Support Squadron commander, addresses the room at the beginning of the Widows and Widowers connection group event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 17, 2024. The 23rd Wing’s FSS is responsible for overseeing and conducting morale wellness and recreation events across Moody AFB to ensure that our Airmen are able to take a break when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Benjamin Williams) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga -- Designed as a sanctuary for those who have lost loved ones, the Widows and Widowers Connection & Support Group not only honors the sacrifices of fallen heroes but also fosters healing and resilience within the community in and outside the military.



Prioritizing the well-being of families coping with loss is integral to fostering a thriving community, which is why the Military and Family Readiness Center hosted the Widows and Widowers Connection & Support Group at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 17, 2024.



“We want to make sure there is a place for grieving families to go for an emotional outlet,” said Denise McCants, Widows and Widowers Connection & Support group Project Manager. “Everyone processes grief differently and we have resources we can push out to really help the folks in need.”



The creation of this program stems from the understanding that grieving isn't a straightforward process; it's complex and varies for everyone. Guest speaker, Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Committee, shared her experience with grief and loss during the event.



“I share the grief of losing a loved one – I lost my husband, and I don’t think that heartache ever goes away,” Greene said. “I would like all the participants to know that you can make it! But you must keep pushing.”



Standing in solidarity with grieving families embodies the core values present at Moody AFB. Through the Widows and Widowers Connection & Support Group, a beacon of enduring support illuminates the path for those who have lost their heroes, ensuring their memory never fades.



The Widows and Widowers Connection Support Group is set to kick off its inaugural event on June 4, 2024, at Moody AFB with hopes of hosting monthly meetings planned thereafter.



For more information contact the MFRC at 229-257-3333.