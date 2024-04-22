Cavazos leaders make big impact in summit

Photo By Janecze Wright | Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos command sergeant...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos command sergeant major, Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commanding general, his wife Jayne Bernabe, and Maj. Gen. Thomas Felty, III Armored Corps deputy commanding general maneuver, listen during this year’s Education Summit Feb. 9, 2024, at the Lone Star Conference Center. During his address, Bernabe shared some of his personal experience growing up as an “Army brat”, moving to different schools. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — More than 100 educators, administrators, military leaders, community members and esteemed guests gathered Feb. 9, 2024 at the Lone Star Conference Center for this year’s Education Summit.



The annual event is an opportunity for Fort Cavazos and local independent school districts to strengthen their partnership, weigh in on issues impacting education, share ideas and resources and make necessary updates and improvements.



The event featured guest speakers from a variety of organizations, but the Great Place’s senior leaders also took the opportunity to discuss the importance of the summit, education programs that impact the community and what is needed to continue to provide students with the most comprehensive education experience possible.



“Today we’ll build partnerships, share information and collaborate and share experiences and resources to ensure military connected families have access to quality education and the most current initiatives during their time here at the Great Place,” Col. Lakicia Stokes, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander, began. “Our military connected children bring us together as part of the initiative to improve education and increase academic opportunities. This group effort has increased dialogue among all partners to education and allows for continued growth and development to benefit the students here at Fort Cavazos and the surrounding communities.”



Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commanding general, focused on a few key issues as he spoke to the audience.



“One of my most important responsibilities is to make sure that the 35,000 Soldiers assigned to Fort Cavazos, and their 48,000 family members have a great place to live, to work and to serve,” he said. “And so, today’s summit is really all about that. Making sure that this installation meets their requirements.



“So, one of the goals for this education summit is for this diverse team assembled here in the room to renew our collective commitment to ensuring our schools continue to live up to the expectations of our Soldiers and their families,” he continued.



Bernabe shared his personal experiences acclimating to new schools and cities growing up as an “Army brat,” stating that he understands what military families endure with each permanent change of station.



“My stories are not anomalies. Military connected kids are arriving to this community this week. And they’re walking into classrooms for the first time this week or next week, and going through that same challenge I that I went through as a kid,” he said.



He noted that the Purple Star School Program makes it easier for military families to select a school tailored to their specific needs.



Purple Star campus designation recognizes Texas district and charter schools that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families, the website states.



Though there are 11 local campuses that are Purple Star designated, Bernabe encouraged the group to work towards increasing that number to include all schools.



“I challenge us all,” he said. “Let us all work until we get to the point where we can say a hundred percent of the schools in the Fort Cavazos area are Purple Star schools. It’s important.”



Bernabe also stressed the importance of continuing the Adopt-a-School Program, noting that it provides volunteers, tutors and is a huge benefit to Soldiers who participate.



“When our Soldiers go to visit a school and become a part of an event or help tutor some kids, they learn to feel good about themselves,” he said. “So, commanders, leaders, continue to put your time, your energy, all your other resources into the Adopt-a-School program, because again, it is a win-win.”



Lastly, Bernabe talked about the importance of recruitment.



“We want our Soldiers and the recruiters out there throughout the community to tell the Army story to the younger generation who might be interested and might really benefit from serving our country. Help them understand that the Army is in fact the springboard for success in life.”



Guest speaker Brad Buckley, state representative, Texas House District 54, and graduate of Ellison High School, currently serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Public Education and chairman of the House Select Committee on Educational Opportunity and Enrichment.



He discussed new funding for local school districts, important education legislation such as the Crown Act, which provides protection against discrimination based on natural hairstyles, and the Beckley Wilson Act, which improves special education services for students with dyslexia and related disorders.



Buckley also discussed educational instruction requirements that mandates each public school to annually provide research-based instruction related to fentanyl abuse prevention and drug poisoning awareness, and legislation to further support military families and students by allowing a military parent or guardian to transfer a student to the school district and campus of their choice, and improving school safety with trained and qualified security officers on patrol during school hours.



“I think it serves us well to understand that the important work we do for military kids goes way beyond that,” he said. “And so, that’s why my goal is to put in place good policy, and when we leave here today, let’s all have a commitment to do the same.”