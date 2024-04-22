Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit relocates to Fort Drum

Photo By Michael Strasser | Capt. Mark Kuperman, Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes commander; Lt. Commander...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Capt. Mark Kuperman, Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes commander; Lt. Commander Carrie Foster, Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Thousand Islands commanding officer; Rear Admiral Jon. P. Hickey, 9th Coast Guard District commander; and Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, cut the ribbon on the new headquarters building for the Coast Guard MSU at Fort Drum. A commissioning and grand opening ceremony was held outside the building April 23 to welcome the unit to its new location. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 23, 2024) -- Fort Drum now serves as home to the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Thousand Islands, following a commissioning and grand opening ceremony April 23 outside their new headquarters building on South Post.



The MSU Thousand Islands is responsible for pollution response, marine casualty investigations, ballast water management, marine event permitting and regulated waterfront facility inspections. The unit also manages a fleet of 20 small passenger vessels in their area of responsibility.



“The MSU crew directs all safety missions in the region, directly supporting commercial maritime industry and ensuring safety, security, and environmental stewardship within the U.S. navigable waters of the St. Lawrence River, Lakes Ontario, Onieda, and Cayuga,” said Rear Admiral Jon P. Hickey, 9th Coast Guard District commander. “In other words, this crew saves lives.”



Hickey cited the 2022 Oswego Harbor oil spill to highlight how the MSU responds to marine accidents and ensures environmental stewardship by working with its partner agencies.



“The team located the damaged pipe, which was no easy feat,” he said. “They determined the ascent of the subterranean seepage and established an aggressive cleanup plan. Then, equally important, they set procedures and processes in place to avoid future spills.”



The commissioning ceremony established MSU Thousand Islands as a stand-alone unit, having previously functioned as a Marine Safety Detachment in Massena.



“In this new chapter, we carry with us the legacy of Marine Safety Detachment Massena – a legacy of excellence, honor, and unwavering devotion to duty,” said Lt. Commander Carrie Foster, MSU Thousand Islands commanding officer. “And as we move forward to our new home with a new name, we do so with a renewed purpose and unity.”



Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, welcomed the Coast Guard crew as the newest members of the Fort Drum community.



“We really focus on quality of life to anyone who calls Fort Drum their home and providing them with support, services and activities,” he said. “I just want to say that we care about you guys, and we’re glad you are here.”



The MSU footprint on the installation may be small – with nine Coast Guard members and one civilian staff employee – but Foster said they look forward to building relationships with Fort Drum and the larger North Country community.



“I speak on behalf of our entire crew in expressing our deep appreciation to Col. Myer and the entire Fort Drum garrison for their unwavering support in facilitating our presence here,” she said, “and providing access to crucial support services that directly impact the well-being of our crew.”



Foster also thanked members of the Fort Drum Public Works’ Engineer Plans and Services Division, especially its Real Property Branch and Construction Branch, for their work to design and develop a workspace that meets their operational needs.



She said visitors touring the facility will notice the “Climb to Glory” motto of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) prominently displayed in the hallway to inspire her crew.



“The motto serves as a reminder that success is not always easy or guaranteed, but through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence, individuals can ascend to new levels of achievement and make a lasting impact within the Coast Guard,” she said. “In this new home, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service. It will be a place where we come together as a team, united in our purpose and driven by our dedication to duty.”