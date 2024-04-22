Pacific Army Reserve Soldier Shares His Martial Arts Philosophy

311th Signal Command (Theater) Honolulu - it has been said that “practice makes perfect” and true confidence stems from the thousands of hours of repetition and that is no truer than for a martial artist. As a black belt in multiple disciplines and a lifelong martial artist, Lt. Col. Matt Taira, a Logistics Officer for the HHD, 311th Signal Command Theater, embodies this quiet and forged confidence.



“The primary reason I got into martial arts was because I wanted to be able to defend myself and growing up in Hawaii it was important to know how to defend yourself, because fighting was part of the culture,” Taira said. “I practiced martial arts throughout most of my life and trained in Karate from age 6 to 14 and after that I got into boxing, wrestling, and Judo.”



The day that combat sports changed forever was when the first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship event took place in Denver, Colorado November 11, 1993. This was the first showcase of the effectiveness of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and how a smaller athlete can beat a larger opponent through technique and skill.



“During that time, the UFC came out, and I wanted to do Brazilian Jiu-jitsu (BJJ) because I saw the effectiveness of it. For the first time a smaller opponent won fight after fight against numerous stronger opponents from a wide array of martial arts disciplines,” Taira said. “I finally found a place to train BJJ which was at Relson Gracie’s school in Honolulu. Once I started training BJJ, I never stopped and no matter where I lived or traveled, I found a place to train.” As Taira enlisted in the Army, he also put his martial arts skills in multiple disciplines on display and and successfully competed in regional mixed martial arts and kickboxing circuits.



“I fought professionally smaller MMA circuits such as Total Combat and Desert Rage, competed in numerous BJJ and Judo tournaments, and fought in numerous amateur boxing and kickboxing events,” said Taira. “At one point in time, I was ranked in the top 5 in amateur kickboxing. But when my law enforcement career began, I stopped fighting MMA and kickboxing because of the large amount of time needed to compete in those events.”



One of the greatest benefits of being a martial arts practitioner is not just the physical exercise but also the mental health benefits. Being a martial artist requires an immense amount of focus and discipline and it translates into other aspects of life.



“Martial arts improved my life by helping me keep a healthy lifestyle. By doing a physical activity such as martial arts, you soon realize the importance of having a good diet and a solid strength and conditioning program,” Taira said. “Martial arts is a way to clear your mind before your day starts, or on your lunch break, or when your day ends so you can be a better person when you get home to your family, and it also constantly pushes you to the next level because you are always seeking improvement.”



While training in martial arts can seem intimidating or daunting but it is a powerful way to get involved in a community who also seeks the goal of constant improvement and progress. Training in a martial art is said to be a life-changing combination of stress relief and having an edifying social circle.



“If you are interested in martial arts, I recommend finding a trusted gym to go to,” Taira said. “One gym that meets your schedule, and one that suits your sociability. I train with fighters, cops, mechanics, lawyers, bartenders, Marines, doctors, etc., and we all come together as a team and train as equals. Find a gym that does the same.”



Whether you are a novice or a seasoned veteran who competes professionally, every single martial artist is a product of coaches and a tight knit community of training partners that invested many hours into sharpening their martial art skills. Due to the blood, sweat, and tears that a martial artist shares with the coaches and teammates, the bond that is developed can be a priceless and lifelong.



“I believe the main benefit of training in martial arts is the lifelong friends you make throughout your martial arts journey,” said Taira. “I trained in numerous places throughout the globe and met so many great people.”



As Soldiers, it is imperative to constantly refine and sharpen the warrior skills and being involved in some form of martial arts is the perfect platform to exercise the warrior skills. It is not only beneficial to improve Soldiers’ physical capabilities but it also reinforces the warrior mentality.



“It builds the warrior mindset that we need for our survival as Soldiers, “Taira said. “When you learn how to be comfortable in the uncomfortable, it will make us more resilient in austere conditions that we may find ourselves in the future.

