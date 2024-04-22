Three Goodman's

What’s better than two good men in the Navy? Three! Aviation Technician Airman (ATAN) Jabori Goodman Jr., son of NTAG Carolina Trainer, Navy Counselor Chief (NCC) Jabori Goodman and NTAG Carolina Enlisted Assistant Chief Recruiter (ACR), Navy Counselor Senior Chief (NCCS) Kathryn Goodman, just graduated Navy basic training in Great Lakes, IL. He is currently an E-3 with the rate of Aviation Technician (ATAN).



The Goodman lineage comes from a long line of military veterans! NCC Jabori Goodman is a third-generation military vet., as his father served in the Air Force and his grandfather served in the Army. Kathryn Goodman had grandparents on both sides of her family serve in the military. Jabori Goodman Jr. had a lot of motivation when it came to making the military his career. “The motivation for me to join was honestly simple. I wanted to do something with my life and pick up real life skills in the Navy that I can use in the civilian world, when that time comes”, stated Goodman Jr. “Both of my parents being Navy recruiters for over 14 years, you would think that they would have pushed the Navy on me, but they did the exact opposite. They wanted me to find my path or make my career decisions all on my own”.



Thursday March 28th, 2024 is a day that will forever live in the Goodman household, as it is the day that they saw their child turn into a man. Jabori Goodman Jr. graduated from bootcamp, and it was a surreal and emotional feeling for everyone. “Seeing my son complete bootcamp and become the man that he is today is a very proud feeling for a father”, stated NCC Jabori Goodman. “Now that I think back on it this was the first or second time that my son has seen me be emotional. It is a different feeling when your son takes the lessons that you have been giving him and want to follow in your footsteps”. NCCS Kathryn Goodman has accomplished a lot in her years in the Navy and she stated that this is by far one of her greatest accomplishments while she has been in. “When I first spent time with my son following his graduation it was a weird feeling”, said NCC Kathryn Goodman. “This was the first time I’ve seen my son turn into a man. Before he left for boot camp, he was the typical teenager that came down for breakfast and you wouldn’t see him again until dinner time. Now we share the same uniform, a straight posture and he is speaking the Navy lingo, it was an adjustment”.



Jabari Goodman Jr. is in good company and will have the support of his seasoned parents if he would ever need advice when it comes to his time in the Navy. NCC Jabori Goodman has been in for over 22 years and NCCS Kathlyn Goodman has been in for over 24 years. NCCS Goodman is very enthusiastic when it comes to not settling for the bare minimum. In one of the first conversations, she had with her son, she told him that if you are going to do anything make sure you give it your all. “Try to be the best at everything you do if you want the orders that you are requesting”, said NCCS Goodman. “You are starting out as an E-3, this is the last time that you can do anything mediocre. You are representing not only yourself, but your family name.”



ATSN Goodman is now in Pensacola, FL for “A” School and that will last 5 months. Once he completes that he will then be assigned to his first command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024