New Competitors at Readiness Challenge X

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | We're back and better than ever with Readiness Challenge X. A special shoutout to the teams participating in Readiness Challenge for the first time: Expeditionary Air Base (XAB), U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Coalition Team representing the U.S. Space Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and U.S. Air Force. This year, there are also two participants on Team USAFE from the Netherlands! Our Airmen Engineers traveled far and wide to engage in a week-long test of readiness. Keep leading the way, CE! see less | View Image Page