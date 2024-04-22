Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Competitors at Readiness Challenge X

    New Competitors at Readiness Challenge X

    We're back and better than ever with Readiness Challenge X. A special shoutout to the

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Story by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    We're back and better than ever with Readiness Challenge X. A special shoutout to the teams participating in Readiness Challenge for the first time: Expeditionary Air Base (XAB), U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Coalition Team representing the U.S. Space Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and U.S. Air Force. This year, there are also two participants on Team USAFE from the Netherlands!

    Our Airmen Engineers traveled far and wide to engage in a week-long test of readiness. Keep leading the way, CE!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024
    Story ID: 469238
    Location: US
