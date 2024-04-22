After kicking off Readiness Challenge X with an inspiring opening ceremony, Airmen Engineers exemplified impressive contingency capabilities as they competed in a diverse set of exercises including constructing a guard shack from the ground up, putting out a live fire during a controlled burn, engaging in CBRN response, and participating in Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation (REHM). A big shoutout to our 12 Teams for bringing their A-game on Day 1.
Let's keep the momentum going, Engineers!
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 11:13
|Story ID:
|469236
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Challenge X Day 1 Recap, by Jena Calvitti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT