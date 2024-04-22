Readiness Challenge X Day 1 Recap

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | After kicking off Readiness Challenge X with an inspiring opening ceremony, Airmen...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | After kicking off Readiness Challenge X with an inspiring opening ceremony, Airmen Engineers exemplified impressive contingency capabilities as they competed in a diverse set of exercises including constructing a guard shack from the ground up, putting out a live fire during a controlled burn, engaging in CBRN response, and participating in Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation (REHM). A big shoutout to our 12 Teams for bringing their A-game on Day 1. Let's keep the momentum going, Engineers! see less | View Image Page