    Readiness Challenge X Day 1 Recap

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Story by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    After kicking off Readiness Challenge X with an inspiring opening ceremony, Airmen Engineers exemplified impressive contingency capabilities as they competed in a diverse set of exercises including constructing a guard shack from the ground up, putting out a live fire during a controlled burn, engaging in CBRN response, and participating in Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation (REHM). A big shoutout to our 12 Teams for bringing their A-game on Day 1.

    Let's keep the momentum going, Engineers!

