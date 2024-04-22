Going Green: NSA Bahrain Sows Seeds for Earth Day

MANAMA, Bahrain – Service members and civilians assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain and Public Works Department (PWD) Bahrain dedicated time, participating in events highlighting Earth Day, April 22-23.



Earth Day is celebrated worldwide each year, aiming to raise awareness, inspire change, and foster a deeper connection with nature. Earth Day gives bases and commands a unique opportunity to build relationships with local government agencies and communities. The theme for Earth Day 2024 is “Three Cs: Communities, Critical Infrastructure, and Climate Action.”



"This year's Earth Day events provided conservation benefits to our host nation's environmental resources while demonstrating the U.S. Navy's commitment to environmental stewardship," said Hawra Abu-Idrees, Environmental Resources and Assessments supervisor.



In recognition of Earth Day, the Environmental Resources and Assessments team at NSA Bahrain in collaboration with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Bahrain, hosted a recycling booth, designed to inform installation personnel about proper recycling procedures, waste minimization, and water conservation.



During the event, a blind taste test was conducted comparing base-produced drinking water to bottled water, with more than 70% of participants preferring base water. Joel Mathew, installation Energy Manager, discussed the importance of global water saving efforts and the steps NSA Bahrain is taking to support it.



“Water is a precious and limited resource,” said Mathew. “At NSA Bahrain we buy water from the local authorities and treat it further to meet our exacting standards. This process requires significant energy. Therefore, every drop we conserve translates to a double benefit: saving water and saving energy. By implementing water-saving practices, we can ensure the continued operation of the installation while minimizing our environmental impact.”



Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, NSA Bahrain’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Jimmy Harmon, NSA Bahrain’s executive officer, Cmdr. Riley Smith, Public Works Officer, PWD Bahrain, along with Environmental and MWR Bahrain personnel, planted native palm trees, signifying and emphasizing NSA Bahrain’s commitment to environment-friendly practices.



“We are continuously implementing energy-saving measures across our installation here at NSA Bahrain,” said Mathew. “This includes building retrofits with LED lighting and smart controls to promote energy. Every kilowatt saved strengthens our energy security and reduces our environmental footprint. Earth Day is a reminder of our collective responsibility towards the planet. By embracing energy efficiency, renewable energy sources and innovative technologies, we are ensuring a more secure and sustainable future for the Navy and for our planet.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage, and commitment.

