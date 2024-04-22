A river runs through it: Waterbury's decades at McAlpine tell story of grit and determination

Amidst the clanking machinery and rushing waters at McAlpine Locks and Dam in Louisville, Kentucky, there's a woman who has defied stereotypes and scaled heights—both literally and figuratively—to become a pioneer in her field.



Sally Waterbury, McAlpine Locks and Dam's first female lock operator, has a story that is woven with resilience and a deep-rooted love for hard work. Her journey didn't start at McAlpine but began on a sprawling 135-acre farm in Meade County, Kentucky, where she grew up alongside five siblings, learning the value of hard work and grit from a young age.



From her rural upbringing, Waterbury was unafraid to roll up her sleeves and tackle any challenge head-on. In 1980, she began her federal career at Fort Knox, Kentucky, laying the foundation for what would become a remarkable journey of government service and dedication.



Life took an unexpected turn when Waterbury found herself a single mother after her divorce, with an infant daughter to care for. It was during this pivotal moment that she walked into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,

Louisville District, seeking employment and applied in person for a clerk’s position.



"I tell people all the time that the Corps of Engineers was like a miracle to me," said Waterbury. "I needed a job; I had a three-month-old baby. I have always been grateful, and I have never taken the Corps for granted."



Starting as a clerk in what was then the Office of Administrative Services, Waterbury worked under a female chief, the only female in such a position at the time, who served as both a mentor and an inspiration. By 1983, Waterbury transitioned to the Contracting Division, where she worked for approximately four years.



In 1987, the opportunity came to fruition to tour McAlpine Locks and Dam in hopes to gain interest to fill a lock operator position. McAlpine had never employed a woman before.



Both men and women loaded into two buses and headed off to McAlpine. They toured the lower dam site and once she got to the bridge to cross the dam, she felt the job was unattainable. She had a fear of heights at the time.



“I thought, if I want this job, I’ve got to do this,” said Waterbury. “I made myself walk out there.”



In August 1987, she applied for the lock operator position and was hired. Since then, she has proudly served as a lock operator, ensuring the smooth operation of McAlpine Locks and Dam for over three decades.

April marks Waterbury’s 44th year of federal service. Outside of her duties at McAlpine Locks and Dam, she finds solace outdoors doing yardwork and spends time with her daughter, stepson, stepdaughter, eight grandchildren and her most recent addition, a great grandchild.



For Waterbury, McAlpine Locks and Dam isn't just a workplace, it's a second home, filled with camaraderie and a shared purpose. "These people are like my family too," said Waterbury. "We have a good crew here."

Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US