Remains of World War II Soldier, Columbus, Ohio, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. George W. Winger, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred April 22 in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.



A native of Columbus, Ohio, Winger was a pilot with the 66th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 44th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force. He was killed in action Aug. 1, 1943, at age 25, when the B-24 Liberator he was piloting crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Jan. 24, 2023, after the remains of Unknown Soldiers were exhumed from the Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, Belgium, in 2017 for laboratory analysis.

The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating family members of Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The process begins with locating the family member most closely related to the missing servicemember, known as the Primary Next of Kin, followed by a request for family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.

Once a servicemember has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, to include burial with full military honors.

For additional information about 1st Lt. Winger, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3285923/pilot-accounted-for-from-ww-ii-winger-g/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.

