USSOCOM Care Coalition hosts its 2024 Warrior Care Conference

The annual conference is a unique opportunity that brings together those who support special operations forces wounded, ill, and injured warriors and their families to share best practices, discuss current trends within the warrior care community, and learn from each other in a dynamic environment. Topics discussed include updates from the command’s surgeon and Preservation of the Force and Family Task Force as well as current information from therapy panels.



The conference kicked off with Air Force Lt. Gen. Sean Ferrell, deputy commander of USSOCOM, giving opening remarks and presenting the USSOCOM Patriot Award. The Patriot Award recognizes exceptional and enduring contributions to the welfare of USSOCOM’s wounded, ill and injured service members, veterans, and their families.

This year’s recipient, David Winters, was recognized for more than 14 years as President of the Black Dagger Military Hunt Club, providing outdoor expeditions for severely ill, injured vets, and active-duty service members.



“Our family has a rich and long history of service to our nation. My father was a Vietnam veteran and served 24 years in the Air Force. My brother was an Army veteran whose life was ended in a training accident in Korea,” Winter said. “I myself served 20 years in the Air Force and just want to continue to give back to those that have served and then are serving.”



His non-profit was inspired when the Care Coalition was stood up by then commander SOCOM Gen. Doug Brown.



“We actually thought of starting the Hunt club when General Brown stood up the Care Coalition we started working with some of the early wounded in their program. We met Brian Brennan, a double leg amputee and that is really what got started in 2010. In 2012 we started our 501 C3 because it was too expensive out of pocket volunteer nonprofit and takes a salary,” said Winters. “Our nonprofits mission and philosophy are to get veterans connected, not only to the outdoors but to a caring community. We feel when veterans are isolated and are not connected. They have more of a chance of having issues. Additionally, our niche is paralyzed and blind veterans, we are community partner with James Haley, VA hospital, spinal cord injury, unit and their adaptive sports program.”



Reflecting on receiving the Patriot Award Winters takes great pride in what his organization does for the wounded, ill and injured service members.



“Winning the Patriot Award means a lot to me. But most importantly it is not from what I have done for what a large and caring group of volunteers and sponsors have provided over the past 13 years. When someone comes out and sees what we do, they get it immediately,” said Winters.



The Warrior Care Program (Care Coalition) focuses on wounded, ill and injured USSOCOM service members and their families. Established in 2005 to provide special operations forces wounded, ill, or injured service members and their families advocacy after life changing events, to navigate through recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration as quickly as possible, strengthening SOF readiness. It also provides career transition assistance when necessary. The program currently provides advocacy and care coordination services to more than 25,000 people.