3d Marine Division NCO Receives Littleton Award for Communications Excellence

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Franklin, a network administrator with 3d Marine Division, was awarded the Pfc. Herbert A. Littleton Noncommissioned Officer Award for Operational Communications Excellence, recognizing his exemplary efforts in exceeding the responsibilities of his role. Franklin was presented the award in a ceremony on April 11, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia.



The Deputy Commandant for Information partnered with The Marine Corps Association to administer the Littleton Award. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions of NCOs performing operational communications duties in support of the Marine Corps’ mission. It was named in honor of a Medal of Honor recipient, Pfc. Herbert A. Littleton, who sacrificed his life by throwing himself on a grenade to save others during a firefight in the Korean War.



“Franklin exemplifies the epitome of the Littleton Award,” said 1st Lt. Ranvir Dhaliwal, Franklin’s platoon commander. “He is professional, takes responsibility, always has a positive attitude, and has excellent communication and technical skills. He wants to do his job the best that he can.”



As a network administrator, Franklin’s job is to provide secure networks for his command so encrypted and unencrypted messages can be sent. Specifically, Franklin builds the vital networks that enable command and control.



During Balikatan, an annual, bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, Franklin's expertise was needed to establish a direct air support center. After three days of minimal sleep during sustained operations, Franklin explained that he was exhausted. However, because of his adaptability and determination, the networks essential for the operation were established.



“For the leadership role Cpl. Franklin took in his MOS during Balikatan he received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal,” explained Maj. Adrian Felder, Commanding Officer of Communication Company. “Franklin takes ownership of the responsibilities of his position.”



“Franklin knows more than just his job; he’s always training to learn new skills,” said Felder. “He also works well with other Marines in dynamic positions. I know senior Marines who go to him for help planning, because more than just doing, he has critical thinking skills that go beyond his job.”



Honored and motivated by receiving this award and recognition, Franklin plans to continue learning and says that he is passionate about the opportunities he has been given.