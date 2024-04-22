SRF-JRMC Volunteers at Ikego Elementary School’s STEAM Day

Photo By Erin Jazmine Reyes | Ikego Elementary School students participate in U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and...... read more read more Photo By Erin Jazmine Reyes | Ikego Elementary School students participate in U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center's (SRF-JRMC) "egg hydraulics" demonstration. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photos By Erin Reyes) see less | View Image Page

ZUSHI, Japan - On April 18, 2024, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) personnel volunteered at Ikego Elementary School on board Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. SRF-JRMC was one of several commands participating in the elementary school’s annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) Day, a celebration of the fields and their impact in everyday life.



Alongside SRF-JRMC were volunteers from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), American Red Cross Yokosuka, and Nile C. Kinnick High School.



One of SRF-JRMC’s first demonstrations, “SRF’s Hydraulic Power: Egg Crushing Engineering,” introduced the concept of hydraulics through toys built by SRF-JRMC Code 700 (Lifting and Handling Department) personnel. With these toys, students crushed eggs with a miniature hydraulic press, operated a hydraulic-powered robotic arm, and simulated hydraulic pistons with small water tubes.



Following their hands-on hydraulics experience, students attended “SRF’s Crane Operator Training” where Christopher Zaragoza, Code 740 Lifting and Handling Operation Division Head, and NAVFAC Master Labor Contract (MLC) personnel operated a mobile crane.



Students were actively engaged, asking many questions throughout the demonstration.



“With the egg hydraulics activity, we show them how those concepts they learned are applied in the real world with the mobile crane,” explained Code 700 Crane Director Zavon D. Lewis on the significance of the demonstrations.



In “Explore the World of Engineering: Q&A with an Engineer,” Code 240A (Engineering and Planning Department) Deputy Chief Engineer Daniel Lum answered questions regarding his engineering background, the latest engineering innovations, and engineering in general. He also highlighted the prevalence of engineering in all careers from veterinary science to culinary arts.



“I encouraged the students to ask questions to get them interested in engineering,” said Lum. “I explained to them how engineering affects their lives, including long-term. I want to be a resource and facilitate them if they need help.”



This is the second year SRF-JRMC has attended STEAM Day. The event was coordinated by Ikego Elementary School Educational Technologist Charonda Lewis and teachers belonging to the school’s STEAM Committee.



Reflecting on SRF-JRMC’s demonstrations, Lewis said, “Our teachers got a chance to learn about the work that goes into maintaining the fleet and ensuring the operational efficiency of our naval base. We have a better understanding of what goes on outside of our schools. STEAM Day is a day for learning for everyone here at Ikego Elementary.”