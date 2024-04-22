U.S. Joint Force and JSDF Bolster Alliance at Okinawa Security Conference

Photo By Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado | U.S. leaders across military installations in Okinawa and leaders with the Japanese...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado | U.S. leaders across military installations in Okinawa and leaders with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces pose for a photo during the 2024 Okinawa Bilateral Commander’s Conference on Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, April. 17, 2024. The conference was held for commanders to share information and discuss mutual areas of interest to include bilateral security initiatives related to training, response capabilities, and deterrence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan – Senior military leaders from the Japan Self-Defense Force and U.S. military convened in Okinawa, Japan, for the annual Bilateral Commanders Conference, hosted by III Marine Expeditionary Force.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, III MEF commanding general, and Lt. Gen. Masayoshi Arai, the Western Army commanding general, met with leaders from western Japan and Okinawa to address a wide range of mutual defense topics. Among these, allies discussed bilateral security initiatives related to training, response capabilities, and deterrence.



Attendance from the JSDF and U.S. military included commanders from Western Air Defense Force, Southwestern Air Defense Force, Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo District, Western Army, and commanders from across III MEF, U.S. Army Japan, 7th Fleet’s Task Force 76/3, and the U.S. Air Force’s 18th Wing.



"The U.S.-Japan Alliance is a pillar of peace and security in the Western Pacific,” said Turner. “From natural disasters to rapidly evolving security environments, our III MEF team stands alongside our JGSDF Allies and U.S. joint force, ready to respond as a singular, unified force in support of the Japanese people.”



The bilateral commanders conference reinforced the strength of the cooperation between the Japan Self-Defense Force and III MEF. The U.S.-Japan Alliance is dedicated to enhancing and expanding our security architecture throughout Japan, ensuring continued regional security and stability.



沖縄安全保障会議で米統合軍と自衛隊が同盟強化



米海兵隊キャンプ・バトラー(日本)、第三海兵遠征軍主催の年次二国間司令官会議が沖縄で開催され、自衛隊と米軍の上級幹部が一堂に会しました。



第三海兵遠征軍司令官のロジャー・ターナー中将と西部方面隊総監の荒井正芳陸将は、西日本と沖縄の指導者らと会談し、幅広い相互防衛のテーマについて話し合いました。この中で同盟国は、訓練、対応能力、抑止力に関する二国間の安全保障構想について話し合いました。



自衛隊からは、西部航空方面隊、南西航空方面隊、海上自衛隊佐世保地方総監部、西部方面隊、米軍からは第三海兵遠征軍、在日米陸軍、第7艦隊第76/3任務部隊、第18航空団の司令官が出席しました。



第三海兵遠征軍司令官ターナー中将は「日米同盟は西太平洋の平和と安全の支柱です」と述べました。「わたしたちは同盟関係にある陸上自衛隊や米軍統合部隊と共に、自然災害から目まぐるしく変化する安全保障環境にわたり、日本のみなさんを支援するための唯一無二の統合部隊として即座に対応できる態勢を整えています。」



二国間司令官会議では、自衛隊と第三海兵遠征軍の協力関係が強化されました。日米同盟は、日本全体の安全保障体制を強化・拡大し、地域の安全と安定の継続を確保することに専心しています。



