From Military Child to Soldier: My Personal Journey

As I sit here, going on year six of my military career, I reflect on my choice to enlist into the world’s best and greatest military. I reflect on my “why.” Why did I decide that after having two children, I NEEDED to enlist? What would it do for me, and, more importantly, for my kids?



Then I remembered how proud I was of my dad, retired Senior Master Sgt. Royce Cook. He selflessly served in the Army and the Air Force with a combined 33 years. When I was a child, I did not know the severity of the job, but I knew that he was brave and it made me happy and proud to tell my friends at school, ‘my dad is in the military.’



One of my earliest memories was seeing my dad deploy after the senseless attacks on 9/11. I remember not really understanding where he was going or why he was leaving, just that he was going to be gone for a while because there were some bad guys far away.



I remember the excitement and joy I felt after seeing him return. My three sisters and I stood under the Family palm tree in our front yard in San Antonio, Texas, with our mother. He drove up into the driveway in a car that was unfamiliar, and he came out with the biggest smile. The thrill on his face. I'll never forget that moment. At that moment, I knew I was going to be just like him.



Although it was something I was set on doing, enlisting as a mother of two was the hardest thing I have ever done. Knowing that I was leaving my kids for nine months, I wanted to give up. I was afraid of failing, I was afraid of missing too much when it came to my kids. I wanted to quit the moment I got there. That was until I received a letter from my dad. In that letter I found out that I was at the same basic training station that he went to over 40 years prior.



When I struggled on the long ruck marches or the intimidating and high obstacle courses, I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if my dad ruck marched at this exact spot,’ or ‘I bet this was a lot easier for him,’ and those thoughts motivated me to try harder and not give up. I am thankful that I listened to my heart, as it got me here to where I am today.



I recently asked my dad, being a military child himself, "how does it make you feel to know your child followed your military footsteps?”



My dad answered, “Your kids don’t always listen to your words, but they will often follow your actions. It is gratifying and humbling when they adopt your values.”



Knowing that my dad is proud of me motivates me to carry on with this career and uphold the family legacy. Yet, I often wonder whether my children will harbor resentment towards me because mommy missed so much of their lives already. Then I reflect on how I felt when my dad was away. No resentment. None, whatsoever.



Yes, I missed him, and yes, he missed out on important milestones in our life, but he always made up for his lost time. It isn’t about the amount of time spent with your kids, but what you do to make up that time. Make every moment count for situations like this. I hope I make my boys proud, and maybe when they grow up, they will continue the legacy of their great grandfather, grandfather, and mother.



I am humbled and honored to wear the same uniform as my father, as he committed 33 years to this beautiful country. If my military career is even half as successful as his, I will consider myself lucky.



Dad, you were the reason that I have continued your legacy, and I hope I have made you as proud as you have made me.

