Cal Guard’s 115th Regional Support Group welcomes its 36th Commander.

CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. – U.S. Army Col. Peter R. Barajas formally assumed command of the 115th Regional Support Group from Col. Steve L. Martinelli during a change of command ceremony at Camp Roberts, April 20, 2024.



“Culminating today, we see significant improvements in retention, maintenance, Soldier care, and individual and collective training,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffrey D. Smiley, commander of the California Army National Guard,



During the ceremony Smiley took the unit colors from Martinelli and handed it to Barajas, symbolizing the unit’s command trust passing between commanders. Smiley acknowledged the former commander’s accomplishments in his speech.



“You can see all around you Col. Martinelli’s influence, leadership, positive command culture; a legacy that will last generations through effective future leaders that he has developed.”



Although a change in leadership tends to be a process that happens over time, a change of command ceremony is a timeless tradition that allows commanders to formally relinquish command of their unit and say farewell and allows the incoming commander to formally accept command.



Barajas’ priorities as new commander include preparing for the brigade’s upcoming deployment, readiness, and the eventual reintegration and reconstitution of the 115th RSG when it returns from deployment, he said.



“We need to be on our warfighting mission, and what that means for each and every one of us is readiness, readiness, readiness,” said Barajas.



Originally organized in 1916 as Company A, 1st Battalion of Engineers, 115th RSG has been activated for federal service six times and has regularly served as part of the Kosovo Force. It is one of 19 regional support brigades in the National Guard.



Smiley emphasized that the chance to command the 115th RSG is an achievement on its own and he believes the unit will be successful on its deployment.



“Incoming commander, Col. Peter Barajas is a highly experienced, dedicated leader who will continue to build upon the legacy of the 115th,” he said.

