Billy Currington to headline Fort Drum’s Mountainfest concert

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 22, 2024) -- Country music singer Billy Currington will headline the free AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert on June 20 during Fort Drum’s Mountainfest.



“This Georgia native has tallied over 12 No. 1 hits, including ‘People Are Crazy,’ the three-time platinum ‘Must Be Doin’ Something Right,’ ‘Do I Make You Wanna’ and more,” said Alissa Sykes-Tulloch, AmeriCU chief operations officer. “He’s equally skilled at upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love. Currington most recently joined Jesse James Decker on the slow-burning duet ‘I Still Love You.’”



AmeriCU Credit Union has sponsored the free concert in support of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and families for 12 years.



“We continue to hold this event as a special thank you to the U.S. Army, the 10th Mountain Division and those assigned to Fort Drum,” Sykes-Tulloch said. “We are grateful to you and your families, the civilians and veterans, and everyone in the community for all you do to serve our country.”



Nashville native Conner Smith, who went viral on Tik Tok in 2021 with his song “I Hate Alabama,” was announced as the opening act. Last year, he earned his first Top 20 hit on the Country Airplay chart with “Creek Will Rise” from his debut album “Smoky Mountains.”



“Conner Smith has emerged as country’s most anticipated new artist, moving country forward while remembering its all-natural roots,” Sykes-Tulloch said.



Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum, joined AmeriCU representatives in front of the Military Mountaineers Monument for the concert announcement.



“We’ve been doing this since 1991, and it’s how we bring our community together,” he said. “North Country, come on out. The 10th Mountain Division will be here, Fort Drum will be here, and we’re going to have a lot of fun together and celebrate.”



The Fort Drum Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff serves as event organizer for Mountainfest.



“We look forward every year to Mountainfest,” said Sharon Addison, Fort Drum FMWR director. “It’s an amazing opportunity to bring communities together while celebrating our Soldiers and families.”



Mountainfest will open to the public at noon June 20 on Division Hill, with family activities, a car show, food and beverage concessions, and more. The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, will return to Mountainfest for a demonstration, followed by the 10th Mountain Division Live Demonstration and Salute to the Nation. The 10th Mountain Division Rock Band will take center stage to perform at 5:30 p.m., preceding the evening’s concert at 7 p.m.



The week of Mountainfest will feature several notable ceremonies and events for Soldiers and invited guests such as the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Warrior Legend Hall of Fame ceremony, a relay run to Whiteface Mountain, a 10th Mountain Division documentary screening, and a building memorialization.



Members of the Fort Drum and North Country communities will gather with Gold Star families at 11 a.m. June 17 in Memorial Park for the Annual Remembrance Ceremony. This year’s guest speaker will be William Havener Jr., a Gold Star family member whose father, an Air Force aviator and Vietnam veteran, died 50 years ago in a training accident at Camp Drum (now Fort Drum).



If any veterans or Gold Star family members would like to be added to the Annual Remembrance Ceremony invitation list, they should send their request via the Contact Us link at the bottom of the Fort Drum website (www.home.army.mil/drum).



For Mountainfest schedule updates, visit https://drum.armymwr.com/programs/community-and-special-event-information/mountainfest or follow www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR.