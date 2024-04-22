NAVSUP WSS resolves seven CASREPs for a single part, single ship

In supply terms, Casualty Reports or CASREPs are high visibility, high priority requisitions. A single CASREP garners attention; seven from one ship, for one part, is a rarity, demands immediate attention, and is exactly the situation the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) CRUDES Integrated Weapons Support Team (IWST) found themselves in recently.



“A CASREP means that without these parts, the ship cannot operate some aspects of the system, if not all of it,” said Nate Smith, NAVSUP WSS, AN/SQQ-89 Inventory Manager. “Seven CASREPs had hit the system from one ship (the USS Gridley), which sparked a red flag for my PM (program manager), Dylan Johnson, and I. This was a red flag since most ships do not require seven of one part, let alone seven breaking all at once.”



The part in question was an ethernet switch for the AN/SQQ-89 Sonar.



The first step taken by the IWST was to verify the need through the In-Service Engineering Activity (ISEA).



“We reached out to the ISEA, our engineering group, and were able to confirm that only six switches were needed,” said Smith.



NAVSUP WSS had five switches on the shelf, but still needed another to fill all the CASREPs.



“Since we only had five assets on the shelf, we had to rely on the program office for the other one,” said Smith. “We have fostered a great relationship with IWS-5, which is our specific program office, and are able to use their assets for many CASREPs that we take on the system.”



IWS-5 supplied NAVSUP WSS with the ethernet switch, enabling the IWST to fill all six remaining CASREPs.



“By filling these CASREPs, we were able to ensure maximum capability on the SQQ-89 system for this hull,” said Smith. “The ISEA and IWS-5 were both very critical in terms of support. The ISEA was able to verify the validity of these CASREPs, while IWS-5 bolstered our stock posture to ensure that we could meet those needs.”



