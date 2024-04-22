Signal Soldier recognized for technical expertise

Courtesy Photo | Pfc. Molina, 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, is recognized for her technical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pfc. Molina, 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, is recognized for her technical expertise by the 160th Signal Brigade. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait— The 160th Signal Brigade recognizes Pfc. Molina, 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB), for her technical expertise. Pfc. Molina demonstrated internetworking stewardship by adeptly maintaining a robust network initially provided by Charlie Company 151st ESB Expeditionary equipment, overseeing both voice and data Secure Internet Protocol Router/Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router SIPR/NIPR services. Simultaneously, Molina ensured the validation and mission capability of 151st's mission-critical Command Post Node (CPN) equipment.



Demonstrating user connectivity mastery, Molina provided seamless voice and data connectivity for over 35 users, intricately rerouting and rewiring each device supporting multiple units. Molina's innovative aptitude showed through the reconfiguration of a colorless router and Satellite Transportable Terminal (STT) switch into a frequency division multiple access (FDMA) tunnel, optimizing data transmission efficiency.



Despite unfamiliarity with single shelter switch (SSS), Molina showcased her troubleshooting expertise by identifying and rectifying major faults , resolving conflicts between Phoenix (PHX) and STT to ensure proper communication with the SSS. During a challenging five-day outage, Molina's mission-critical problem-solving skills were evident as extensive hours were dedicated to deciphering and correcting misconfigurations between PHX and STT, ultimately establishing PHX as the primary source and STT as the secondary, thereby enhancing the switching fabric.



Molina's adaptive learning abilities were highlighted by successfully tackling unfamiliar challenges on 151st's configurations, showcasing adaptability and problems solving skills. Beyond technical prowess, Molina exhibited long-term commitment by serving as the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) representative, actively contributing to the well-being of Soldiers through assistance in hosting MWR events during the mission.