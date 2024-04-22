US, Zambian armies host African Land Forces Summit in Livingstone

Photo By Senior Airman Elijah Dority | Minister of Defence Ambrose L. Lufuma, Republic of Zambia, provides remarks during the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Elijah Dority | Minister of Defence Ambrose L. Lufuma, Republic of Zambia, provides remarks during the opening ceremony of the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2024 in Livingstone, Zambia, April 22, 2024. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and the Zambia Army, ALFS 2024 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, April 22-26 in Livingstone to solidify relationships, exchange information on current topics of mutual interest and encourage cooperation in addressing challenges. This year’s theme is “Regional solutions to transnational problems.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority) see less | View Image Page

LIVINGSTONE, Zambia — U.S. Army Southern Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Zambia Army held the opening ceremony for the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2024 in Livingstone, Zambia, near Victoria Falls.



Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, the 12th iteration of ALFS runs April 22-26, and brings together land force chiefs from nearly 40 African countries, other partner nations, academic thought leaders and government officials for candid dialogue about shared challenges. This year’s theme is “Regional Solutions to Transnational Problems.”



“Africa’s security challenges originate from different parallels such as ethnic, geographical and cultural sources, therefore it requires African solutions, in partnership with our cooperating partners,” said Minister of Defence Ambrose L. Lufuma, Republic of Zambia.



Throughout the week, land forces commanders from across Africa will engage in discussions guided by subject-matter experts.



“Challenges such as human trafficking, mass migration, environmental degradation and climate change wreak havoc and cause untold human suffering. These issues transcend national borders, they subvert sovereignty, cross jurisdictions and strain national resources. No country can solve these challenges alone,” said Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general, SETAF-AF.



ALFS brings together leaders from Africa, Europe and North and South America to exchange ideas and develop solutions to some of Africa's most pressing transnational issues.



ALFS 2024 intends to build upon previous summits by fostering communication, cooperation, and planning among partner nations.



”This distinguished gathering provides a rare and special platform that allows for all of us to listen and learn from each other … to look for solutions to challenges of transnational nature,” said co-host Lt. Gen. Sitali D. Alibuzwi, commander, Zambia Army.



In addition to plenary sessions and small-group discussions, , summit attendees will participate in a tree planting ceremony with local school children, experience Zambian culture and view a military demonstration by the Zambia Army special forces.



SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe.



For more information on African Land Forces Summit, please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ALFS