DCMA International welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | Navy Capt. Bari Jones (center) assumes command of Defense Contract Management Agency International Command at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va., April 18. (DCMA courtesy photo)

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Navy Capt. Bari Jones took charge as the 17th commander of Defense Contract Management Agency’s International Command April 18.



Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Greg Masiello, DCMA director, welcomed Jones with a reminder that the agency is in “mid-stride” of making changes to meet the efforts of it’s strategic plan.



“You’re coming in at an opportunity to watch the agency morph into its next iteration,” Masiello said, during the headquarters-based ceremony. “I’m sure you’re going to bring that to the International team and continue (its) successes.”



Jones is a naval aviation supply corps officer, surface warfare supply corps officer and a joint qualified officer. He has served in the Navy for 29 years, beginning with an enlistment as a yeoman prior to earning his commission as a supply corps officer five years later. His most recent assignment was commander of DCMA San Diego.



“As I step into this new role, I am acutely aware of the challenges that lay ahead of us,” Jones said. “However, I’m also confident in the remarkable talent and expertise of the individuals who make up this team.”



Jones said he appreciated outgoing DCMAI Commander Navy Capt. Nicholas Russo’s leadership, making International a “shining example of excellence.”



Russo, who took command of DCMAI in June 2020, led the command through the expansion of two final assembly and checkout facilities, to include fighter depot maintenance.



“I couldn’t be more proud of what DCMA International has accomplished during my time at the helm,” said Russo, who considers working with the people of International as a highlight of his career. “You are in great hands with (Capt. Jones). He’s one of the best there is.”



In recognition of Russo’s contributions and leadership, Masiello presented him with the Defense Superior Service Medal and spoke about Russo’s accomplishments.



“The work that the (DCMAI) people do across the globe is vital, not just to the interests of America, but to our friends and allies,” Masiello said. “I can’t thank both you and your families enough for your willingness to serve.”



DCMAI remains the overseas Contract Administrative Services focal point for the Department of Defense and provides services to other major arms of government. These include NASA, Office of the Secretary of Defense and Foreign Military Sales.