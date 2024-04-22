Occupational Therapy Helps Improve Function to Regain Independence

Photo By Justin Moeller | Capt. Luke Schiele , Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Chief of Occupational...... read more read more Photo By Justin Moeller | Capt. Luke Schiele , Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Chief of Occupational Therapy, shows Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Director of Defense Health Network National Capital Region, one of many locally designed prototypes which attach to a strength-training machine to simulate real-life tasks for Soldiers recovering from traumatic hand and upper extremity injuries. see less | View Image Page

Simply getting out of bed, sitting behind a desk, or driving an automobile may be a challenge for many pain-free. Occupational therapy is one form of treatment that may potentially help.



Occupational therapists focus on improving the patient’s ability to perform daily activities. They are trained in improving weakened muscles making these transitions happen safely using adaptive equipment and therapeutic exercises tailored to each individual.



Some common conditions they help support might include acute upper extremely injuries such as fractures, strains or sprains, overuse injuries such as tendonitis, neuro-related trauma such as carpal tunnel, post-operation rehabilitation, wound care, and more.



Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s OT staff is committed to assisting patients in achieving their goals, functioning at the highest level, and maintaining or rebuilding independence.



“The primary goal of OT is functionality,” stated Capt. Luke Schiele, BACH OT Clinic Chief.



According to Schiele, patients often visit the clinic for upper extremity rehabilitation due to surgery or general aches and pains. Primary care managers assist patients with referrals to OT for a wide range of needs.



“We’re involved in behavioral health, mental health, physical rehabilitation, ergonomics, and many more full-function activities,” stated Schiele.



Active duty Soldiers can walk into an appointment, without a referral, at LaPointe Soldier Medical Home for an evaluation on Wednesdays and Fridays, 8-11 a.m., and receive daily treatments during the same times. According to Schiele, they are exploring possible OT clinic services expanding to other locations within the BACH Health System in the future.



U.S. Army Story by: Staff Sgt. John Howard