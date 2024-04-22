Corps seeks comments on water and sewer project in Cando, North Dakota

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on the draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for the city of Cando, North Dakota, water and sewer improvement project located in Towner County, North Dakota.



The project consists of removing and replacing one block of existing cast iron water mains and services and installing new PVC pipes. The project also includes rehabilitating five blocks of clay sewer mains using a trenchless method of construction and replacing three blocks of clay sewer mains. Additionally, the project will install a new sanitary sewer force main and lift station, replace gate valves, hydrants, water services and restore or replace manholes and pavement. Miscellaneous concrete repairs and site restoration will also be included.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than May 22. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to Carrie Nelson, Corps biologist, at carrie.l.nelson@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101-1678.



All comments received will be made available to the public to include the possibility of being posted on a publicly accessible website. Individuals are requested not to include personal privacy information, such as home addresses or home phone numbers, in their comments, unless they do not object to such information being made available to the public.



St. Paul District’s goal is to seek balance and synergy among human development and natural systems by designing economic and environmentally friendly solutions that reinforce one another. The environmental programs focus on the key areas of ecosystem preservation, restoration and protection.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 10:29 Story ID: 469118 Location: CANDO, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps seeks comments on water and sewer project in Cando, North Dakota, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.