The Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen Turns to Experts at the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence for the Latest Genomic Techniques

The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), the U.S. Navy’s insect experts provided comprehensive training on advanced techniques in genetics to the Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen’s (DCPH-A) Vector-Borne Disease (VBD) Branch, April 1-5, 2024, at the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence, Jacksonville, Florida.



The two organizations joined forces in a collaborative effort to enhance genomic expertise to help combat vector-borne disease transmission for servicemembers around the globe. The training focused on advanced genetic techniques including nucleus extraction, sample preparation for sequencing, and computer analysis of sequencing data. Capt. Charles Hart a Biochemist with VBD expressed the significance of the collaboration, stating, “Part of the issue we were having with sequencing involved determining the appropriate approach and equipment needed to meet our requirements. Through this training, I now have a clearer understanding of how we need to approach our research questions using sequencing.”



The cooperative effort underscores the importance of studying insect genetics in the military’s fight against diseases carried by vectors such as mosquitos and ticks. By analyzing the DNA of these insects, scientists can understand where they are from and if they are resistant to bug sprays, as well as what diseases they might spread. This helps the military know where to focus their efforts on controlling these disease-carrying insects.



Cmdr. Theron Hamilton, NECE’s Assistant Officer in Charge emphasized the collaborative effort of the training mission, “This joint endeavor fosters interoperability between the services and solidifies NECE as a premier resource within the Department of Defense for genomic services and training for all vector-related projects.”



Hart agreed and added, “This experience is an example of greater scientific collaboration within the Department of Defense and communication of available resources and ideas between units with similar objectives.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 11:27 Story ID: 469067 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen Turns to Experts at the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence for the Latest Genomic Techniques, by Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.