Community Leadership and Disc Golf

MORGANTOWN, WV - SSG Christopher LeTourneau, a native of Concord, NH, reported to the Bridgeport Recruiting Company in January 2024. LeTourneau’s work in the area has had an impact on his production as a recruiter and in his community. An avid disc golfer, LeTourneau has used this passion to fuel his efforts in the Morgantown/Fairmont area. He was introduced to the sport with his father, who had a coworker that taught them the game.

LeTourneau has been involved in disc golf for 20 years, longer than he has been in the Army. Disc golf plays like regular golf, instead of balls and clubs, they use frisbees or discs. This gives players an opportunity to connect with one another during the games. LeTourneau uses this opportunity to talk about the Army with the people he plays with. He shares information about his occupation, Unit Supply Specialist (92Y) and is always sure to wear some kind of Army apparel when he plays.

Since he has been on board, LeTourneau has been very active in the community. He participated in the 20th Annual Fairmount Ice Bowl in support of the Soup Opera, a local non-profit food donation organization. This year’s tournament raised over $8000 in contributions from tournament participants and area businesses. LeTourneau chooses what tournaments he plays in, “If I’m going to play in a tournament, I’d rather the entry fee go to something meaningful, like a charity.” He also participated in the Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership (SOL) School disc golf tournament in Morgantown, West Virginia. Mountain SOL is an educational non-profit focused on nature awareness, stewardship and youth-led leadership. The tournament generated over $10,000 to assist the Mountain SOL programs to provide better educational services to the community.

In addition to playing in tournaments, SSG LeTourneau also gives time to the local disc golf community. He recently joined in an area cleanup for the Morgantown Mountain Goats around Coopers Rock State Forest. His volunteer work included helping to clear out new holes on the back nine. According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, the sport provides upper and lower body conditioning, aerobic exercise and mental stimulation. LeTourneau hopes to combine his disc golf passion with his position as a recruiter by creating a disc golf activity as part of a Future Soldier event. Says LeTourneau, “The great thing about disc golf is it’s for anyone.”

