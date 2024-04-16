Unspoken Connections: Soldier Brings ASL Classes to Deployed Troops

In the heart of U.S. Central Command area of operations, where the focus is often on mission readiness and combat preparedness, one service member has taken a unique approach to foster camaraderie and understanding among troops.



U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Brown, who grew up in a family with deaf parents, recently introduced an American Sign Language class to deployed soldiers, offering them an opportunity to learn a new skill while gaining insights into deaf culture.



“Growing up with deaf parents was normal for me,” said Brown, a geospatial imagery analyst serving with the 34th Infantry Division, a Minnesota National Guard unit part of Task Force Spartan. “I didn't realize there was something different about my family until I visited other kids’ homes.”



Brown, who has served in the Minnesota National Guard for over 10 years, is on her first deployment. After arriving here, she wasted no time in approaching the Education Center. There she discovered they were looking for volunteers to teach several language classes. Immediately, she proposed the idea of offering ASL classes to fellow service members. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with classes quickly filling up and soldiers eager to learn.



“After the first class that I did, I feel like maybe it was a test,” added Brown. “The coordinator she walked in, and she said, ‘I heard great things. I'm keeping you on for as long as you're here.’”



Despite the challenges of balancing teaching responsibilities with her military duties, Brown remains committed to her mission. She emphasizes the importance of quality over quantity, encouraging her students to take their time and learn at their own pace. Her approach not only facilitates learning but also fosters a sense of camaraderie among troops, as they come together to learn a new skill in a supportive environment.



“I am inspired and happy,” added Brown. “Knowing that I was able to teach them.”



Looking ahead, Brown plans to expand her ASL classes and complete her certification as a professional interpreter. Her ultimate goal is to continue promoting understanding and inclusivity within the community, while also advocating for greater awareness of deaf culture and the importance of communication accessibility.



In a military environment where communication is key, Brown's initiative to bring ASL classes to deployed troops serves as an example of innovation and inclusion. Through her dedication and passion, she has not only provided soldiers with a valuable skill but also fostered a deeper sense of understanding and unity among service members.



Outside of ASL classes, Brown has taken on several leadership roles during her time serving in the Army. In 2019, she began a cadre role in the Stillwater Recruit Sustainment Program, a National Guard initiative to prepare new service members for basic training. She says being able to see soldiers at the beginning of their careers and watching them grow and gain confidence in their abilities is one of her favorite memories of serving.



Brown, originally from the 334th Brigade Engineer Battalion, volunteered to deploy with the “Red Bulls” with hopes of getting hands-on experience in the intel community. At home, she works as a behavior therapist for children with autism spectrum disorder diagnoses. A job she loves because she gets to help others develop important life skills.



"It's like putting the puzzle pieces together, in their cognitive abilities and comprehension for skill development," she added. “Knowing that I was able to teach and inform them.”

