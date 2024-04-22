USSPACECOM visit cements commitment to bolstering the Alliance in Korea

Photo By Master Sgt. Thomas Duval | Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo, left, meets...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Thomas Duval | Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo, left, meets Gen. Stephen Whiting, head of the U.S. Space Command, at Kim's office in Seoul, April 22, 2024. Throughout his trip, Whiting, accompanied by Gen. Paul LaCamera, Commander of United States Forces Korea, who oversees the U.S.-ROK mil-to-mil relationship, discussed the critical role of space-based assets in enhancing situational awareness and communication. The discussions focused on leveraging USSPACECOM's expertise and capabilities to fortify the defense posture of U.S. and allied forces in the region, ensuring readiness and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges. (Photo by: ROK JCS) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM), visited the Republic of Korea (ROK) April 21-22 as part of his first overseas visit, where he engaged with senior government and military leaders to further the U.S.-ROK discussions on space and missile defense capabilities in modern warfare and aims to bolster the integration of space assets within the broader defense framework of the Korean Peninsula.



Whiting met with Philip S. Goldberg, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Adm. Kim Myung-Soo, Chairman of the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, members of the ROK Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Space Force personnel.



Throughout his trip, Whiting, accompanied by Gen. Paul LaCamera, Commander of United States Forces Korea, who oversees the U.S.-ROK mil-to-mil relationship, discussed the critical role of space-based assets in enhancing situational awareness and communication. The discussions focused on leveraging USSPACECOM's expertise and capabilities to fortify the defense posture of U.S. and allied forces in the region, ensuring readiness and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges.



“The U.S.-ROK Alliance has demonstrated unmatched readiness and capabilities across multiple domains for over 70 years. Our cooperation in the Space Domain reflects another example of the United States ironclad commitment to the Republic of Korea and further demonstrates our commitment to adapt,” LaCamera said. “Our increased efforts in space are meant to prevent adversaries from gaining advantages and to enable our forces with the full resources of our military and civilian space agencies and departments.”



The two countries continue to deepen their relationship through dialogue regarding space and missile defense capabilities.



“Much like the U.S.-ROK Alliance has been a linchpin of security and prosperity for more than 70 years, space is also foundational to our modern way of life and to both the United States’ and the Republic of Korea’s national security, as evidenced by our growing alliance interoperability in space,” Whiting said.



The U.S. Space Command, in collaboration with Allies and Partners, strategically plans, executes, and integrates military space power into multi-domain global operations to deter aggression, safeguard national interests, and, if needed, overcome threats. Whiting emphasized the criticality of nurturing seamless coordination and synergy across military branches and government agencies to efficiently address evolving challenges within the space domain.



“It is a privilege to be here to represent the women and men who work tirelessly to fulfill our moral obligation of providing global space capabilities to the Joint Force, our nation, and our alliance partners, and to discuss ways we can expand our cooperation and contributions to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Whiting said.



This visit serves as a testament to USSPACECOM's unwavering commitment to bolstering alliances with global partners and allies, underscoring its steadfast dedication to preserving space superiority for the security and prosperity of the United States and its allies.



Following Whiting’s visit to Korea he will travel to Japan and continue discussions on how strategic partnerships and interagency collaboration will help maintain security and stability in Northeast Asia.