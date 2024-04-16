Introducing Ms. ChinKyong Kim: FED's Safety Guardian with a Passion for Excellence!

Photo By YOHAN AN | ChinKyong has been a vital member of FED serving as a senior safety and occupational...... read more read more Photo By YOHAN AN | ChinKyong has been a vital member of FED serving as a senior safety and occupational health specialist since January 2019! In her role, she assumes a key responsibility: focusing on safety issues within the Engineering Division along with overseeing the CE-SOHMS (Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System), the Industrial Hygiene program, and the Occupational Health Program. The enduring process of maintaining a safety culture captivates ChinKyong. She acknowledges the continual effort required by leaders, supervisors, and individuals to instill and sustain a safety mindset across work, home and hobbies. Her goal is to assist everyone in maintaining this safety mindset to prevent accidents, injuries or worse outcomes. ChinKyong's journey into safety was sparked by her early fascination with investigative careers. While working as an administrative support assistant to a brigade commander, her transition to a Collateral Duty Safety Officer (CDSO) laid the foundation for her safety career. An exceptional moment arose during a safety inspection preparation, where her proactive approach, including the creation of a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP), resulted in no findings and earned recognition from the safety manager of the installation command. Her journey to FED is unique, driven by personal milestones. After marrying an American military servicemember in 2015 and becoming a U.S. citizen in 2018, she transitioned to a GS position, bringing her to FED. Embracing the "Ppal-Li, Ppal-Li" (everything speedy) culture in Korea, ChinKyong finds joy in the dynamic and fast-paced environment. Reflecting on her challenging yet memorable experiences, ChinKyong recalls preparing for an external safety inspection while working alone without a safety manager. Despite the stress and long working hours, her meticulous preparation, influenced by past experiences, led to a successful inspection with only one finding. For aspiring safety professionals, ChinKyong emphasizes the importance of seeking insights from seasoned experts to gain a comprehensive understanding of the field's opportunities. Continuous education is key, underscoring the commitment required throughout one's career. In a lighthearted turn, ChinKyong shares her habit of unintentional safety inspections during routine outings, turning everyday locations into impromptu assessment zones. These experiences often lead to laughter when shared with her husband and, at times, amusing mistaken identities as a sanitary or fire inspector. Beyond her professional commitments, ChinKyong is a dedicated mother who cherishes spending time with her son, delving into activities like tennis, chess, and Chinese chess. In Ms. ChinKyong Kim, FED has not just a safety expert but a dedicated guardian ensuring a secure and thriving environment for all! see less | View Image Page

ChinKyong has been a vital member of FED serving as a senior safety and occupational health specialist since January 2019! In her role, she assumes a key responsibility: focusing on safety issues within the Engineering Division along with overseeing the CE-SOHMS (Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System), the Industrial Hygiene program, and the Occupational Health Program.



The enduring process of maintaining a safety culture captivates ChinKyong. She acknowledges the continual effort required by leaders, supervisors, and individuals to instill and sustain a safety mindset across work, home and hobbies. Her goal is to assist everyone in maintaining this safety mindset to prevent accidents, injuries or worse outcomes.



ChinKyong's journey into safety was sparked by her early fascination with investigative careers. While working as an administrative support assistant to a brigade commander, her transition to a Collateral Duty Safety Officer (CDSO) laid the foundation for her safety career. An exceptional moment arose during a safety inspection preparation, where her proactive approach, including the creation of a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP), resulted in no findings and earned recognition from the safety manager of the installation command.



Her journey to FED is unique, driven by personal milestones. After marrying an American military servicemember in 2015 and becoming a U.S. citizen in 2018, she transitioned to a GS position, bringing her to FED. Embracing the "Ppal-Li, Ppal-Li" (everything speedy) culture in Korea, ChinKyong finds joy in the dynamic and fast-paced environment.



Reflecting on her challenging yet memorable experiences, ChinKyong recalls preparing for an external safety inspection while working alone without a safety manager. Despite the stress and long working hours, her meticulous preparation, influenced by past experiences, led to a successful inspection with only one finding.



For aspiring safety professionals, ChinKyong emphasizes the importance of seeking insights from seasoned experts to gain a comprehensive understanding of the field's opportunities. Continuous education is key, underscoring the commitment required throughout one's career.



In a lighthearted turn, ChinKyong shares her habit of unintentional safety inspections during routine outings, turning everyday locations into impromptu assessment zones. These experiences often lead to laughter when shared with her husband and, at times, amusing mistaken identities as a sanitary or fire inspector.



Beyond her professional commitments, ChinKyong is a dedicated mother who cherishes spending time with her son, delving into activities like tennis, chess, and Chinese chess.



In Ms. ChinKyong Kim, FED has not just a safety expert but a dedicated guardian ensuring a secure and thriving environment for all!