NMCSD celebrates Lab Week with cutting-edge capabilities, exceptional staff

As Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) kicked off National Laboratory Week (14-20 April) with a cake-cutting ceremony, 15 April, it is the laboratory’s state-of-the-art capabilities combined with the laboratory professionals that give the command a reason to celebrate year-round.



“NMCSD boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory automation line with advanced auto-verification capabilities, significantly optimizing workflow, reducing turnaround times, and enhancing the accuracy of our patient care services by eliminating opportunities for manual entry data errors," said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Graf, NMCSD Laboratory department head.



The work taking place at NMCSD’s laboratory has not gone unnoticed by the Defense Health Agency (DHA).



“Our laboratory serves as a role model within the Department of Defense (DoD),” added Graf. “Our exceptional standards, technological sophistication, and broad scope of services position us as the DHA reference laboratory within the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim and a benchmark of excellence on the West Coast, the Pacific region, and within the entire DoD network.”



With that global reach comes the ability to support the warfighter — anywhere that they may be, anytime.



“NMCSD’s laboratory really exemplifies our global reach and support to the warfighter. This capability reflects our commitment to providing vital support to military personnel and healthcare operations worldwide,” said Cmdr. Hannah Hooten, NMCSD Clinical Support Services director. “At the core of our capability to offer outstanding laboratory services lays the collective and dedicated efforts of our active-duty, civilian, and contractor laboratory staff. They are truly the reason to celebrate.”



“Laboratory work is often the medical key to unlocking the mystery behind people’s medical afflictions, and it is with great pride, medical curiosity, personal and professional fulfillment that these professionals turn the key and unlock the true potency of high reliability health care,” added Hooten.



NMCSD continuously seeks professional civilian talent, not just limited to health care providers and administrative support.



The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!

