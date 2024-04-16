U.S. Ambassador tours C-130J at Chile's Premier Air and Space Fair

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick | U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Mulkey poses with U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Chile,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick | U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Mulkey poses with U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Chile, Bernadette M. Meehan, who coined him in appreciation for his service, during a tour of the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft April 9, 2024, in Santiago, Chile. Mulkey presented the ambassador with an 181st Airlift Squadron patch to reiterate the enduring promise, commitment, and partnership between the TXANG and Chile. (TXANG photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick)(This image was electronically cropped and ethically enhanced to emphasize the subject and does not misrepresent the subject or the original in any way. see less | View Image Page

SANTIAGO, Chile — U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Chile, Bernadette M. Meehan, tours a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during her visit to the La Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), at Pudahuel Airbase, Santiago Chile April 9, 2024.

Meehan, whose visit underscored the deepening defense ties between the two nations, was greeted by members of the 136th Airlift Wing (AW) upon her arrival at the airshow, which is Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense, and security exhibition.

During the tour, aircrew and maintenance personnel explained the aircraft’s advanced capabilities, including its enhanced range, precision airdrop systems, and state-of-the-art avionics. They also outlined the rigorous maintenance schedule that ensures the C-130J’s readiness for a variety of missions. The U.S. is an enduring, committed partner with robust engagement in the region.

The visit reached its pinnacle when the ambassador performed the ceremonial coining of several service members, a military tradition signifying appreciation and respect. She expressed gratitude for their dedication and the critical role they play in supporting both U.S. and Chilean operations.

“The strong partnership between our air forces is exemplified by the impressive capabilities of the C-130J and the skilled professionals who operate and maintain it,” the ambassador said. “It’s an honor to recognize the commitment to excellence and to witness firsthand the robust cooperation that our countries enjoy.”

The ambassador’s visit to FIDAE, which occurs every two years, highlights the importance of the event as a platform for fostering partnership and international collaboration within the aerospace sector.