U.S. Ambassador tours C-130J at Chile's Premier Air and Space Fair

SANTIAGO, Chile — U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Chile, Bernadette M. Meehan, tours a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during her visit to the La Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), at Pudahuel Airbase, Santiago Chile April 9, 2024.
Meehan, whose visit underscored the deepening defense ties between the two nations, was greeted by members of the 136th Airlift Wing (AW) upon her arrival at the airshow, which is Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense, and security exhibition.
During the tour, aircrew and maintenance personnel explained the aircraft’s advanced capabilities, including its enhanced range, precision airdrop systems, and state-of-the-art avionics. They also outlined the rigorous maintenance schedule that ensures the C-130J’s readiness for a variety of missions. The U.S. is an enduring, committed partner with robust engagement in the region.
The visit reached its pinnacle when the ambassador performed the ceremonial coining of several service members, a military tradition signifying appreciation and respect. She expressed gratitude for their dedication and the critical role they play in supporting both U.S. and Chilean operations.
“The strong partnership between our air forces is exemplified by the impressive capabilities of the C-130J and the skilled professionals who operate and maintain it,” the ambassador said. “It’s an honor to recognize the commitment to excellence and to witness firsthand the robust cooperation that our countries enjoy.”
The ambassador’s visit to FIDAE, which occurs every two years, highlights the importance of the event as a platform for fostering partnership and international collaboration within the aerospace sector.
