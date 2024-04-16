Artillery Execution Suite streamlines flow of data for the modern battlefield

FORT IRWIN, Calif.— During the later stages of Project Convergence - Capstone 4, the Army showcased a new technology, the Artillery Execution Suite, that will change how artillery will be used in the modern battlefield.



By 2030, the U.S. Army’s Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System will essentially be replaced by the new AXS software, which can be used by any device and any person depending on the needs of the mission.



“We’re bringing data tracking into the 21st century,” said Col. Michael Englis, the Army Capabilities Manager for Firestone Targeting. “It’s going to be transformational. AXS is going to be microservice, app-based and an open-system architecture.”



The AXS can be used on a variety of different platforms, including a laptop, tablet and even smart phone, which is extremely different than the previous AFATDS, which was monolithic and could only be used on a 40-year-old device.



“The legacy of AFATDS is a monolithic system that has been built over 30 years so making changes to that is very difficult,” said Jason Samuel, the lead engineer for the AFATDS AXS. “We modularized all of that, making individual capabilities just like you have on your phone, and you now have apps that allow us to update more frequently in the field.”



The AXS’ streamlined approach to data tracking has made it extremely user-friendly, with a Solider able to pick up a device with the system on it and learn how to use it in a span of a few minutes.



For example, Spc. Roberto Govea, a Fire Support Specialist assigned to the 1st Armored Division Artillery Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, used the system during a demonstration after only seeing it for the first time 10 minutes prior.



“I like the new AXS a lot more than the AFATDS,” Govea said. “Normally, if you want to select a different target, you have to sift through a plethora of different folders and systems, while with the AXS you can just click a spot on the map.”



“Since this is software only, as technology changes we are able to change with it,” Englis said. “This will allow us to be flexible to whatever theater system and will continue to be refined as we go through time.”



In the coming years and decades, it will be hard to predict where the next major conflict theater will be, so the AXS’ adaptability and interoperability will be key to success on the battlefield.



“What makes the Army great is our technology,” Englis said. “The AXS will give the Soldier the ability to customize the system according to their needs on the battlefield.”

