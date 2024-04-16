A singing Soldier truly time-tuned to his interests

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – For most people, time is always slipping through their fingers, but for Sgt. Luis Mendez, time management is second nature. Mendez, a Soldier in the 8th Theater Sustainment Command protocol office, always seems to find time to follow his heart.



“From a San Diego beach lifeguard to the fire department as an EMT, and now as a MP (military police), I have always tried to stick to fields that I really enjoy,” said Mendez.



Mendez has consistently followed his passions. Starting at a young age, he picked up a litany of personal pursuits, from kickboxing to competitive swimming. For Mendez, the sky was the limit, and he continued to show everyone he wanted to do more. He went from playing the violin in the San Diego Civic Youth Orchestra to working as a lifeguard to becoming an emergency medical technician.



“When I properly time manage and give my best efforts, there is plenty of time to complete my hobbies or do what I want to do in my off time,” said Mendez.



Nothing was off the table for Mendez, and as time passed, he realized he wanted to serve his country. By 2018, at the age of 20, Mendez decided to join the Army as a military police officer.



“When I was initially enlisting, I just wanted to serve my country, but as I went through the process, I realized there was more than pride to gain from the military,” said Mendez.



In 2021 Mendez found himself stationed in Hawaii and wanted to pursue his passions once again. He, once again, began working as a lifeguard on the beautiful beaches, but that didn’t fully satisfy his desires. Searching for other outlets, including free-diving and kickboxing, Mendez was still left unsatisfied, so he began to branch back out with new-found confidence thanks in part to the Army.



“The Army has given me a greater level of confidence and straightforwardness in how I approach things in life,” said Mendez.



With this new drive, Mendez put the pedal to the metal and began his career as a musical performer. Starting from small coffee shops and restaurants, Mendez started to grow musical career. People began contacting Mendez through social media about performing at their parties and weddings. Over time, his work began to pay off, but there was still one thing Mendez felt he lacked: a place to find his spiritual fulfillment. Whether through sheer luck or a greater power, Mendez soon found a church in Mililani where he could fill that spiritual need.



“I always encourage people to serve in the place that they call home, like for me, that’s home, honestly,” said Mendez.



Mendez spends most of his time outside of work within the Army at his second home.



“I think I've built a pretty well-rounded schedule. I'm at the church all day Sunday … and then I'm there Thursday nights,” said Mendez. “I also sing at weddings, parties, as well as restaurants and coffee shops four or five times a month.”



Even as the production lead for his church and pursuing his musical career, Mendez still finds time to be a lifeguard on the beautiful beaches of Hawaii while following other passions such as kickboxing and free diving. With so many interests, Mendez has begun a beautiful balancing act with his time. With great planning and devotion, Mendez manages to keep his ducks in a row. From Soldier to singer to active church member, Mendez’s effort to fulfill his innermost desires has not gone unnoticed. Clint Chinen, Mendez’s pastor, noticed his work and his passion.



“Luis is gold,” said Chinen. “He has the heart of a servant, always looking for ways to help others.”



Chinen, having known Luis for over two years, noted that his service to others and to the church is beyond reproach.



“He is a man of faith and humility, and his servant heart truly exemplifies his love for Jesus and people,” said Chinen.



Under his mountain of ventures, Mendez still finds time to relax and be himself, and he does all of this while serving on active duty in the Army.



“If it’s something that you really love doing, you’ll find a way to make the time,” said Mendez.

