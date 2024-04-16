Fort Buchanan establishes a Partnership in Education with DoDEA

Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Niels Mateo, principal of Antilles High School, Col. Charles N....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left to right, Niels Mateo, principal of Antilles High School, Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General of the 81st Readiness Division, Dr. Andrew Rynberg, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Community Superintendent and Larry Daffin, principal of Antilles Elementary School, pose for a photo shortly after the signing of a Partnership in Education agreement, between the installation and DoDEA. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Commanding General of the 81st Readiness Division, Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of Fort Buchanan, Dr. Andrew Rynberg, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Community Superintendent, and other academic leaders, met at the command's headquarters on April 18 to establish a Partnership in Education agreement.



"This is a great thing that we are doing here. I am glad we are partnering with DoDEA to continue supporting our students. Whatever you need, please let us know. We are all part of this community, and we want to make sure you are taken care of," said Harter.



For Moulton, signing the agreement represents a formalization of the relationship between the installation and the DoDEA school system.



"We have been working on this agreement for some time now. This initiative provides an opportunity to intentionally create opportunities for the school community and the Garrison," said Moulton.



Meanwhile, Dr. Rynberg appreciated the agreement and reemphasized the school's role in support of the military community.



"We see great value in this partnership. The stronger our partnership is, the more likely we are to team up to keep our children focused to make good choices. Our schools support your mission; we take that very seriously. Reconnecting and establishing for everybody that we are here to support the military mission is key. Schools are here to support our men and women in uniform," said Dr. Rynberg.



Niels Mateo, principal of Antilles High School, and Larry Daffin, principal of Antilles Elementary School, were also present during the encounter.



Under the terms of the partnership, Fort Buchanan agrees to provide information to units, tenants, and commands so they can support school-based activities such as workforce preparation, service learning, citizenship, leadership, and family and community involvement.



For more information about Fort Buchanan's and DoDEA's Partnership in Education, please call 787-707-3400.



Fort Buchanan is the Army's home in the Caribbean. It serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve Center.