RED FLAG-Alaska, a series of Pacific Air Forces commander-directed field training exercises for U.S. forces, kicked off April 18 and will run until May 3, 2024.



The exercise provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large-force employment training in a simulated combat environment.



Most of the aircraft will be based at, and fly from, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base. As a result, people who live and work on or near these installations may notice increased air traffic. Primary flight operations will occur over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex.



This iteration will provide unique opportunities to integrate U.S. forces with units from the Italian Air Force and the Royal Netherlands Air Force, enabling the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with our joint forces and allies.



Approximately 2,000 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 60 aircraft from 15 units during this iteration.



RED FLAG-Alaska exercises provide unique opportunities to integrate various forces in a realistic threat environment and date back to 1975, when it was first held at Clark Air Base, Philippines, under the name Exercise Cope Thunder.



Media desiring to cover RED FLAG at JBER, should contact the JBER/673 ABW Public Affairs office by sending an email to jber.pa.mediaops@us.af.mil or call (907) 551-8995 for coordination no later than 48 hours prior to the desired engagement. Please provide the names of the media outlet and reporter, as well as a phone number.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 15:41 Story ID: 468988 Location: AK, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1 begins at JBER, by SSgt Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.